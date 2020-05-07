Global Edible Casing Market: Strategic Partnerships to Open New Revenue Streams

Edible Casing: Market Outlook

Growing population is one of the key factor leading to rapid urbanization thus exposing consumers to wide choices and availability of sausages within the urban environment. This urbanization trend has greatly affected the standard of living positively and rising income levels has, in turn, influenced the affordability of sausage and processed meat products. A casing is a layer covering the product to protect it from the environment. A casing is a common term used for covering various substances like decorative molding, covering over sausages, topsoil layer covering during the fruiting stage, mushroom production, and others. A casing is of two types- edible casing and non-edible casing. Edible casing includes thin covering over the food contents of sausages. Sausage casing is the cover for the filings in sausages. Artificial edible casing is prepared from collagen, cellulose, plastic vegetarian casing. Natural sausage casing is prepared from the skin of cattle by that of an artificial casing is made up of plastic. Natural edible casing are traditional products that have been used in the production of meat specialties for centuries. A new innovation is been going on for preparation of “100% vegetarian casing” which is expected to contribute towards the growing market share of edible casing.

Edible Casing Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Going vegan is one of the biggest food trends currently. Consumers across the globe are preferring vegan food products which has pushed the manufacturers of edible casing to focus on the natural based edible casing. Also, increasing consumer shift from starch based diet to protein based diets has further strengthened the market for protein-based edible casing across the globe. For example, in 2013, Viscofan, which is one of the global players in the edible casing manufacturing opened a factory in China for processing of cattle and pig hides into artificial collagen casings. Also, there is a steady increase in the demand for edible collagen casing over past few years, especially from the Asia Pacific region. China continues to be one of the prominent leaders in the edible casing market in Asia Pacific market. This growth is coupled with improvement in the availability of sausage and processed meat products over the globe thus leading to rising meat consumption in both developed and emerging markets. This has further strengthened the global edible casing market currently.

Global Edible Casing Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global edible casing market are VISKOTEEPAK, Devro plc., Viscofan, FABIOS S.A., EDIBLE CASING, S.L, Ascona Foods Group Canada, Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, Nitta Casings Inc., Fcase Spó?ka z ograniczon? odpowiedzialno?ci? , Stuffers Supply Company, FIBRAN, S.A., Nassau Foods, Inc., Innovia Films Limited , Os?onki jadalne Fcase among others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Changing food habits and increasing consumer preference for western style chilled processed meat especially in the emerging market has created accelerated market opportunity for meat products in the artificial casing market. Furthermore, rapid growth of edible collagen in the Latin American countries attributable to improved economic condition and increasing meat consumption has strongly contributed towards the market growth of edible casing.

