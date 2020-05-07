Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2025

The global Molecular Diagnostics Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

It improves to diagnose and monitor diseases and helps determine which therapy should be administered to the patient. However, the growing frequency of the infectious virus, increasing awareness regarding molecular diagnostic techniques, and development in molecular diagnostics are the primary factors responsible for market growth during the projection period. PCR-based systems are used to detect the etiologic agents of disease directly from clinical samples without the use of culture media. This system is useful in the quick detection of unculturable or fastidious microorganisms. Other significant advances include the determination of viral load and the direct exposure of genes or gene changes accountable for drug resistance. Increased use of automation and user-friendly molecular diagnostic software makes these knowledges more broadly accessible in the marketplace. As a soaring prevalence of infectious disease is detected, the call for molecular diagnostic scanning is also increasing. Overall there has been a notable increase in the number of new and ongoing molecular diagnostic tests as linked to earlier years. Hence, the demand for molecular diagnostics is projected to grow in the future.

The proposed spectators in the Global Molecular Diagnostics Market are Medical device manufacturers and distributors, Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global Molecular Diagnostics Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the Global Molecular Diagnostics Market are companies like Hologic, Inc.; QIAGEN; Becton, Dickinson, and Company; Abbott Laboratories; Cepheid; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Thermo Fisher Scientific; Agilent Technologies and Siemens. The key strategies followed by the players operating in the global molecular diagnostics market were innovation, product development, acquisition, and expansion.

The Global Molecular Diagnostics Market has been segmented into product, technique, application, end user and by region. In June 2019, company QIAGEN and McKesson penetrated a delivery contract for the supply of QIAstat-Dx Syndromic Testing Solution to smaller hospitals and other end users in the US. This augmented the delivery network of QIAGEN and McKesson. Additional company in the report can be provided are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Alere, Inc., Bayer AG, Danaher, Sysmex Corporation. Based on application, the market has been bifurcated into infectious disorders, oncology, genetic tests, and others. In January 2019, Hologic, Inc., accepted the US Food and Drug Administration(FDA) approval for the Aptima Mycoplasma Genitalium Assay, used to detect ordinary sexually communicated diseases(STIs). The Aptima assay offered by Hologic, Inc., has helped to thwart the STIs in the US. By end user, the market has been categorized as hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment settled for a market worth of USD 4.078.09 million in 2018. By product, the market has been segregated into reagents & kits, instruments, and services & software. Based on the technique, the market has been divided into a polymerase chain reaction(PCR), isothermal amplification, hybridization, sequencing, microarray, and others. In May 2019, Clonit launched the Quantity Usutu Kit for the identification and quantification of the Usutu virus. With this, the company has finalized its range of Arbovirus molecular scans.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3.1 Assumptions

2.3.2 Limitations

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

4.2.2 Advancements in Molecular Diagnostic Techniques

4.2.3 Rising Prevalence of Different Types of Cancer

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Entering Developing Economies

4.5 Technology Trends & Assessment

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 R&D and Designing

5.1.2 Good Laboratory Practices

5.1.3 Molecular Diagnostics Testing

5.1.4 Distribution and Sales

5.1.5 Post-Sales Monitoring

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.3 Investment Opportunities

5.4 Pricing Analysis



