Healthcare Analytics Market to Emerge with Biggest Innovations in Healthcare IT Industry by 2027 – Inovalon, McKesson Corporation, MEDEANALYTICS, Optum, Oracle

The reports cover key developments in the healthcare analytics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from healthcare analytics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for healthcare analytics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the healthcare analytics market

Healthcare Analytics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Predictive Analysis, Prescriptive Analysis, Descriptive Analysis); Deployment Model (On-Premises, On- Demand); Application (Clinical Analytics, Financial Analytics, Operational and Administrative Analytics, Others)

Technological advancements such as Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Cloud Computing and others have transformed the way industries perform their business. Healthcare is among one of those industries which are slowly adopting to new way of operations or digitization. Availability of Big Data in healthcare, has led to requirement for analytics and increasing in funding are the factors for growth in healthcare analytics market.

Developing countries will still have difficulties in adopting early to new technologies, few of the key factors which restrict the early adoption of analytics in healthcare will include limited awareness of the technologies, lack of skills to implement the solutions, poor infrastructure and cyber threats. Whereas, these technologies come associated with number of opportunities such as easy recoding and maintenance, centralized database, increasing investments and others. These advancing technologies will bridge the gap between payers and providers,

The “Global Healthcare Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global healthcare IT market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of healthcare analytics market with detailed market segmentation by type, deployment model, application and geography. The global healthcare analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading healthcare analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global healthcare analytics market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment model and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as predictive analysis, prescriptive analysis and descriptive analysis. On the basis of deployment model, the global healthcare analytics market is segmented into on-premises and on- demand. Based on application, the market is segmented as clinical analytics, financial analytics, operational and administrative analytics and others.

Top Listed Companies are –

1. Allscripts

2. Cerner Corporation.

3. Health Catalyst

4. IBM

5. Inovalon

6. McKesson Corporation

7. MEDEANALYTICS, INC.

8. Optum, Inc.

9. Oracle

10. SAS Institute Inc.

