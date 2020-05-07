In-Depth Cross Sectional Analysis of the Milled-Corn Products Market Across Different Countries

Milled-Corn Products Market Outlook

Globally, the major commodities from which starch is derived are maize, cassava, potato, and wheat. The quantity of starch consumed in food and non-food products in a country is closely associated with the level of economic development and income of that country. With the rise in per capita income, consumer demand for a food and manufactured products that use starch in their making. Thus, there is a close and positive relationship between income and quantity of starch demanded. Starch which is being considered as the one of the most present biomaterials has witnessed significant development over the past few years.

Milled-Corn Products Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Corn is one type of grain that has witnessed highest production and consumption rate worldwide. Corn in its raw and processed formats are being used in large scale in food, feed, ethanol production and industrial uses as well. The most common factor driving the demand for milled-corn products is for the ethanol production. However, the rising demand for bakery products especially from the European and the North American region is one of the emerging reasons which is triggering the demand for milled-corn products. The dry milled-corn product has experienced an extensive usage in the production of ethnic foods, bread, batter mixes, pancake mixes etc.

Global Milled-Corn Products Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Milled-Corn products market are Agricor, Archer Daniels Midland Company, SunOpta, Inc., Bunge Limited, Didion Milling, Inc, South Texas Milling Inc., Montana Milling Inc., The Congaree Milling Company, SEMO Milling, LLC, Cargill Inc., Codrico, Shawnee Milling Company, Wilkins Rogers,Inc., Dover Corn Products Ltd., Kenyon Corn Meal Company, among others.

Key Product Launches in Milled-Corn Products Market

In Feb 2018, Chicago-based Company Archer Daniels Midland Co . plans to rebuild its grain processing plant in Iowa. The company intends to invest $7.8 million in other machinery and equipment and $2.8 million in site preparation. The plant produces a range of milled-corn products.

Chicago-based Company . plans to rebuild its grain processing plant in Iowa. The company intends to invest $7.8 million in other machinery and equipment and $2.8 million in site preparation. The plant produces a range of milled-corn products. In Jan 2018, Cargill and the Arabian Agricultural Service Company (ARASCO), inaugurated a new state-of-art facility in Saudi Arabia. The new facility will help in doubling the glucose and starch production capabilities and serve the confectionery, juice, bakery and catering segments in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar.

Request For Report Brochure for Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=41795

Opportunities for Milled-Corn Products Market Participants

Over the past couple of years, there has been surge in consumption rate of bakery products in the global market owing to rise in popularity of organic and healthy baked goods along with rising consumption of bread. Europe dominates the global market followed the Asia-Pacific region. Both these regions have witnessed significant consumption of breads especially mixed breads etc. Milled-corn products is being used as the prime ingredient in the production of these kind of breads. On the other hand, cereal products have higher rate of consumption especially in North American region which again milled-corn product. As a result, these factors helps sights an opportunity for milled-corn product market.

[wp-rss-aggregator]