Inspection Machine Market Professional Survey Report By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Inspection Machine Market is accounted for $531.80 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $994.27 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The growing number of regulatory mandates in the healthcare industry to continue compliance with superior manufacturing practices, an increasing number of inspection checkpoints throughout the production line and high growth in the medical device industry are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, the high cost of machine inspection is restraining market growth. Moreover, the growing number of manufacturing facilities in developing countries is providing opportunities for market growth.

Inspection machines are combination or sequence of machines that are used to inspect the quality of the product in terms of packaging, packaging component, weight, leakage, and dimension so as to maintain consistency throughout the production line. Inspection machines are used for quality check and control, data acquisition, and data analysis.

Based on the End User, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is acquired to have considerable growth during the forecast period owing to the stringent government regulations about packaging quality and the expanding need to combat counterfeit pharmaceutical products. By Geography, Asia Pacific is constantly enhancing the growth due to the huge development in the pharmaceutical, food processing & packaging, medical device industries, and ideal government activities to advance the review of items in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical businesses in a few asian countries.

Some of the key players profiled in the Inspection Machine market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Robert Bosch GmbH, OPTEL Group, Omron Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, METTLER-TOLEDO, Körber AG, Jekson Vision Private Limited, Cognex Corporation, Brevetti C.E.A. SPA, Antares Vision and ACG Worldwide.

Packaging Types Covered:

• Tertiary Packaging

• Secondary Packaging

• Primary Packaging

• Other Packaging Types

Types Covered:

• Semi-Automated Inspection Machines

• Manual Inspection Machines

• Fully Automated Inspection Machines

Products Covered:

• X-Ray Inspection Systems

• Vision Inspection Systems

• Software

• Metal Detectors

• Leak Detection Systems

• Combination Systems

• Checkweighers

• Other Inspection Systems

End Users Covered:

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Medical Device Manufacturers

• Food Processing & Packaging Companies

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

