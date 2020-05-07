Latest Newfangled Report on Coordinate measuring machine (CMM) Market by Top Leading Key Players like Carl Zeiss, Mitutoyo , Keyence , Creaform, Perceptron

A coordinate measuring machine (CMM) is a device utilized for measurement of physical geometrical characteristics of an object. This machine can be computer controlled, as well as it can be manually controlled by an operator. Measurements are defined by a probe attached to the third moving axis of this machine. Probes may be mechanical, optical, laser, or white light, amongst others. Coordinate measuring machines have set the standard for reliability and accuracy of inspection of products across the manufacturing industries.

The key factors such as rising interest in superior quality inspections & industrial IoT (IIoT), adoption of 3D inspection, six sigma and quality standards for product development, and increase in electric vehicle production and sales are propelling the growth CMM market. Further, increasing demand for CMM services especially in the aerospace and defense sector, and growing demand for non-contact probing technology are anticipated to provide growth opportunities over the next few years. However, high cost involved in setting up CMM facility is restraining the growth of the CMM market.

Some of the key players influencing the CMM market are FARO Technologies, Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, HEXAGON AB, Carl Zeiss, Mitutoyo Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Creaform, Inc., Perceptron, Inc., Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd., and Applied Automation Technologies Inc. among others.

The “Global Coordinate measuring machine (CMM) Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the CMM market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the CMM market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, industry, and geography. The global CMM market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the CMM market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global CMM market based on type, application, and industry. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall CMM market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of sixteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. COORDINATE MEASURING MACHINE (CMM) MARKET LANDSCAPE

4. COORDINATE MEASURING MACHINE (CMM) MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5. COORDINATE MEASURING MACHINE (CMM) MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6. COORDINATE MEASURING MACHINE (CMM) MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

7. COORDINATE MEASURING MACHINE (CMM) MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

8. COORDINATE MEASURING MACHINE (CMM) MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY

9. COORDINATE MEASURING MACHINE (CMM) MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

