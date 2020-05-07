Longum Market 2019 Increasing the Growth Worldwide| Key Players: ATCC Inc, BioGaia AB, Mystic Pharmaceuticals Inc, Hanson Ltd, Biofodan A/S, BioCare Copenhagen ApS, Danisco A/S, Danone SA

Global Longum Market Professional Survey Report 2019

This report studies the Longum market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Longum market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Bifidobacterium longum is a species of small pathogenic bacteria, which naturally occurs in gastrointestinal tracts of human and other animals. The bacterium is added to different types of foods, beverages, and dietary supplements as a probiotic, as it provides many health benefits such as improved digestion and bowel movements.

The growth of the global longum market is driven by increase in demand for probiotic dietary supplements with probiotic ingredients and surge in awareness towards healthy food products. Furthermore, rise in disposable income allows consumers to purchase healthy alternatives to regular food products, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, low level of awareness and meagre purchasing power in underdeveloped countries are anticipated to hinder the market growth.

This report focuses on Longum volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Longum market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Longum in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The following manufacturers are covered: ATCC Inc, BioGaia AB, Mystic Pharmaceuticals Inc, Hanson Ltd, Biofodan A/S, BioCare Copenhagen ApS, Danisco A/S, Danone SA, Deerland Enzymes Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2g/Piece

25g/Piece

Market segment by Application, split into

Medicine

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Longum status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Longum development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

