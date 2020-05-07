Microdermabrasion Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2025

Microdermabrasion is a noninvasive procedure in which a spray of microcrystals is used to remove the outermost layer of the skin. This type of skin rejuvenation is used to treat discoloration, sun damage, light scarring, and stretch mark. The procedure aids in thickening of collagen that results in younger complexion. It helps in the reduction of age spots, hyperpigmentation, scars, acne, fine lines, and wrinkles.

According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), about 366,698 microdermabrasion procedures were carried out worldwide in 2014. Microdermabrasion is a short and safe nonsurgical procedure that offers many benefits. This procedure can be performed on all skin color and type. In this technique, nonallergenic crystals are applied to treat the skin, which is beneficial for the skin that is sensitive to chemicals. Microdermabrasion does not involve any serious risks when performed by professionals.

The global microdermabrasion market can be segmented in terms of application, end-user, and region. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into acne, sun damage and age spots, large pores, fine lines and facial wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, stretch marks, surgical scars, improvement of skin tone, and others. In terms of end-user, the market is segmented into dermatology clinics and beauty centers and spas. On the basis of region, the microdermabrasion market is segmented into five regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Globally, North America accounts for the highest share of the market in terms of revenue followed by Europe. The significant market share of North America is attributed to the higher disposable income than that of other geographies and high prevalence and incidence rate of certain conditions such as acne and hyperpigmentation.

Moreover, consumers in North America tend to favor more expensive product and applications. This preference stems from North America’s youth oriented culture, leading consumers to focus on anti-aging and wrinkle removing products such as topicals and injectables. Acne and skin correcting procedures such as microdermabrasion have a larger market in the U.S. than other geographies, driven by a large patient population suffering from these conditions that consist of image conscious teenagers. These factors are expected to drive the market growth in North America during the forecast period. Europe is expected to hold the second largest market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

The major drivers responsible for the market growth in Europe are presence of top esthetic players, increasing demand for anti-aging and anti-wrinkle treatments, and higher spending by people in markets that serve as gateways to aesthetic spending. The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to high demand for laser and energy devices, increased consumer awareness about esthetic treatments through social and traditional media, and increase in disposable income that can be spent on esthetic treatments and products.

Other regions such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to be prospective markets in the near future. LATAM represents a strong market for the esthetic industry. Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico were among the top 10 countries for total esthetic procedures in 2014 according to the ISAPS. These regions are expected to be potential markets in the near future due to the high adoption rate of technologically advanced instruments and highly developing health care industry.

The global microdermabrasion market is highly fragmented due to the participation of many global as well as new players. Major players operating in the market are Altair Instruments, Aesthetic Solutions, Advanced Microderm, Inc., DermaSweep, Inc., Pretika Corporation, Syneron Candela, and Silhouet-Tone.

