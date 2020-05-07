Omega 3 Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025| Cargill, FMC, Royal DSM

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as ‘Global Omega 3 Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America and important players/vendors such as FMC Corporation (United States), Royal DSM (Netherland), Croda Inc. (United Kingdom) etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary

According to HTF MI, the Omega 3 market will register a CAGR of above 10.12% by 2024. The study covers a detailed analysis segmented by key business segments i.e. by type (ALA (Alpha-Linolenic Acid), DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid) and EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid)), by application (Dietary Supplement, Pharmaceutical, Infant Formula, Food & Beverage, Pet Food and Fish Feed) and major geographies. Research Analyst at AMA predicts that United States Players will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Omega 3 market throughout the predicted period.

The competition is expected to become even more intense in the coming years with the entry of several new players in the market. To help clients improve their revenue shares in the market, this research study provides an in-depth analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies. Additionally, this Omega 3 market analysis report suggests strategies Players can follow and recommends key areas they should focus on, in order to take maximum benefits of growth opportunities.

The report offers several leading Players, including:

Cargill, Incorporated (United States), FMC Corporation (United States), Royal DSM (Netherland), Croda Inc. (United Kingdom), Omega Protein Corporation (United States), Pharma Marine USA LLC (United States), Denemoga (Norway), Arista Industries Inc. (United States), Gc Rieber (Norway), Polaris (France)



Market Trend

Rising Applications in the Pharmaceuticals & Functional Foods and Technological Advancement in the Manufacturing Techniques of Omega-3

Restraints

• High Cost Involved In R&D Activities

• Stringent Government Regulations

Opportunities

Increasing Usage in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and Rising Demand from the Developing Economies

Key highlights of the Global Omega 3 market Study:

• CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

• Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth of the Omega 3 market for the next five years.

• Forecast of the Global Omega 3 market size and its contribution to the parent market by type, application and by country.

• Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

• Uncovering market’s competitive landscape and in-depth information on various Players

• Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth of Omega 3 Players

