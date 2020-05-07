Organic Turmeric Market– Trends And Opportunities By Types And Application In Grooming Regions; Edition 2018-2026

Global Organic Turmeric Market: Overview

The report details an exhaustive account of the global organic turmeric market along with numerous associated factors. Some of these factors that are included in the report are drivers, restraints, competitive analysis, latest trends and opportunities, geographical outlook, and many other aspects. The study covered in the report spans a forecast period from 2018 to 2026. From an overall perspective, the report is expected to exist as a valuable insight to businesses which are already operating in the global organic turmeric market, as well for those who intend to newly establish themselves in this environment.

Global Organic Turmeric Market: Market Potential and Key Trends

The vast health benefits of organic turmeric are chiefly responsible for driving a splendid progress in the global organic turmeric market. A rising awareness about the benefits of consuming organic foodstuffs also is a key factor making the market progress at a decent pace. This awareness mainly exists owing to the cultivation of turmeric plants without use of pesticides, insecticides, and other harmful chemicals. Moreover, with an increasing awareness about maintaining proper health by controlling diets is also driving the global organic turmeric market to witness an exemplary demand. In addition, organic turmeric finds widespread use in healthcare, cosmetics, personal products, and various other sectors. This is mainly due to a significant trend that involves using foods having natural ingredients, natural colors, and less artificial substances. With numerous governments expected to encourage growth in organic farming, the global organic turmeric market is expected to depict a brisk progress in the near future.

Global Organic Turmeric Market: Geographical Outlook

Geographically, the global organic turmeric market is spread across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific dominates the market mainly due to the presence of mammoth turmeric production occurring in the leading economies such as India and China. The developing economy of India is a leading producer of organic turmeric products, thus providing a boost to the market in the country. In 2016, India accounted for 78% of the global turmeric production, and this figure is expected to remain at a high value even in future. Other common producers of turmeric are other Asian countries such as Bangladesh, Thailand, Pakistan, Taiwan, Myanmar, China, and Sri Lanka. Even Nigeria and Central and Latin America are key regions where major organic turmeric production takes place. With a rising demand for turmeric in numerous western countries, a surge in product exports from the Asian regions is expected to occur, thus boosting growth in the Asian market.

Global Organic Turmeric Market: Competitive Landscape

This market depicts the presence of a highly competitive and fragmented vendor landscape mainly due to the presence of innumerable players. Most companies are focusing on improving their product quality, bringing forth product differentiation, and expanding their geographical presence. With the number of players expected to increase, the competition too is prophesized to highly intensify during the next few years. Many companies are expected to diversify their product portfolios with respect to the changing culinary industry all over the globe. Mountain Rose Herbs, Naturex S.A., Feel Good Organics, Kauai Organic Farms, Windcrest Farm, NHR Organic Oils, Spicely Organics, Organic Wise, Oregon’s Wild Harvest, Jacarandas International, Aryan International, and Turmeric Australia, are key players operating in the global organic turmeric market.

