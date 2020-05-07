Personalized Packaging Market Promising Growth at 5.1% CAGR by 2025

Soaring demand from various industries for customized packaging has boosted the growth of the personalized packaging market. Manufacturers are increasingly using personalized packaging for creating their brand image among the end users. Commonly, secondary packaging is altered for creating the unique identity of the products or brands in the market. Apart from improving the aesthetic appearance of the product, personalized packaging is used for safeguarding the product during transit by customizing the packaging according to the dimensions of the product. While established players have already set remarkable trends through innovative packaging solutions, emerging companies are also foreseen to adapt to evolving trends in the global customized packaging market.

Rising consumer disposable income, especially in APAC region, is observed to be responsible to increase the demand for luxury packaging and positively influencing the growth in the personalized packaging market. Manufacturers in the region are expanding their capabilities and production capacity in order to amplify the footprint in the steadily growing market. Increasing penetration of e-retail format across the globe is also supporting the growth since the past decade. Over the past few years, carbonated beverages have seen a decline, however increasing consumption of bottled water across the globe may bring in several opportunities.

Among packaging types, the bottles segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, with an estimated market value share of 24.0%, in 2017. However, bags & pouches segment is expected to be the most attractive segment in terms of growth rate during the forecast period. Among end-use segments, beverages segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Increasing customization in beer glass bottles is expected to boost the growth in the personalized packaging market.

Among geographic market segments, the APAC region is anticipated to lead the global personalized packaging market, during the forecast period. The market for personalized packaging in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0%, during the forecast period, in term of value.

The key players that have been profiled in Transparency Market Research’s global customized packaging market report include Owens Illinois Inc., Salazar Packaging, Inc., Design Packaging, Inc., PrimeLine Packaging, International Packaging Inc., Elegant Packaging, Pak Factory Inc., ABOX Packaging, ACG Ecopak, CB Group, SoOPAK Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, The Mondi Group plc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Glenroy Inc. and ProAmpac LLC.

