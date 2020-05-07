Plastic Compounding Market Projected to Reach around US$ 95,000 Mn by 2027; High Demand for Plastic Compounds in Automotive and Electrical & Electronics Industries

The global plastic compounding market was valued at around US$ 60,000.0 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 5.0% from 2019 to 2027, according to a new research report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Plastic Compounding Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027.’ Rise in demand for plastic compounds in automotive and electrical & electronics industries is driving the global plastic compounding market. Asia Pacific accounted for dominant share of the global plastic compounding market in 2018. In terms of demand, China held major share of the market in the region in 2018. The plastic compounding market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 6.0% during the forecast period.

To know more, Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=14306

Increase in Demand for Low Emission Products in Automotive Applications and Rise in Demand for Lightweight Vehicles

International legislations and automotive OEMs have identified the need to reduce odor, fogging, and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) in order to improve air quality and safety of vehicle interiors. Of late, plastic compounders have been focusing on meeting the rising demand for low emission products in automotive interiors. These low emission products blended in plastic compounds conform to Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) mandates to reduce the VOC levels. Implementation of stringent regulations against the usage of VOCs in automotive applications is anticipated to boost the plastic compounding market during the forecast period. Furthermore, plastic compounds possess light-weighing properties that result in weight reduction of vehicles. This ultimately lowers fuel consumption. Thus, weight reduction in automotive vehicles enhances fuel efficiency and performance. Increase in production of such lightweight vehicles is estimated to augment the global plastic compounding market during the forecast period.

Expanding operations in future? To get the perfect launch ask for a custom report

Rise in Demand for Plastic Compounds in Electrical & Electronic Component Manufacturing

Plastic compounds play a vital role in manufacture and assembly of electrical and electronic devices. They offer reliability to applications that require protection from electrostatic discharge, dissipation of static charges, and effective thermal management. Products manufactured from plastic compounds are lightweight, recyclable, and corrosion-resistant parts that protect against damage to dissipation of static charge in electronic applications. Plastic compound material and its processing is contributing to lower costs and performance enhancement of consumer and industrial electronics manufacturing technologies. Increase in usage of plastic compounds in the electrical & electronics industry due to their exceptional attributes is projected to drive the global plastic compounding market during the forecast period.

[wp-rss-aggregator]