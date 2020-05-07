Pressure Pipe Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast

Los Angeles, United State,- The global Pressure Pipe market report offers a high-quality, accurate, and comprehensive research study to equip players with valuable insights for making strategic business choices. The research analysts have provided deep segmental analysis of the global Pressure Pipe market on the basis of type, application, and geography. The vendor landscape is also shed light upon to inform readers about future changes in the market competition. As part of competitive analysis, the report includes detailed company profiling of top players of the global Pressure Pipe market. Players can also use the value chain analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offered in the report for strengthening their position in the global Pressure Pipe market.

The research study is a good resource to have for becoming aware of the latest developments and future advancements in the global Pressure Pipe market. The authors of the report used industry-best primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for collecting, verifying, and revalidating data and information related to the global Pressure Pipe market. The global, regional, segmental, and other market figures such as revenue, volume, CAGR, and market share provided in the report can be easily relied upon because of their high level of accuracy and authenticity. Readers are also provided with a study on current and future demand in the global Pressure Pipe market.

Global Pressure Pipe Market: Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Pressure Pipe market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Pressure Pipe market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Major Players Covered: Duraline, Vinidex Pty Ltd, Northern Pipe, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, Sandvik Materials, SKF, Jiaxing JCC Piping, Cresline Plastic Pipe Co

Global Pressure Pipe Market Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, China, Japan

Report Highlights

• Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

• The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Pressure Pipe market

• Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Pressure Pipe market

• Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Pressure Pipe market

• A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Pressure Pipe market with the identification of key factors

• The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Pressure Pipe market to help identify market developments

Companies Profiled in the Report

In the company profiling section, the report provides product mapping, competition matrix by value and tier of players, and various other studies. Each player studied in this section is analyzed on the basis of revenue growth, product, application, business, net sales, and other factors such as markets served, main business, gross margin, price, production, consumption, and production site.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Pressure Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3.2 Iron Pipe

1.3.3 Steel Pipe

1.3.4 Concrete Pipe

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Pressure Pipe Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.4.2 Oil and Gas

1.4.3 Utility

1.4.4 Construction

1.4.5 Machinery

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Pressure Pipe Production Value 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Pressure Pipe Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Pressure Pipe Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Pressure Pipe Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.2.1 Global Pressure Pipe Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2 Global Pressure Pipe Market Share of Key Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Pressure Pipe Capacity by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Global Pressure Pipe Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Pressure Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Pressure Pipe Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.3 Global Pressure Pipe Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Pressure Pipe Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Pressure Pipe Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Pressure Pipe Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Pressure Pipe Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.1.1 Iron Pipe Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Steel Pipe Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.3 Concrete Pipe Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Pressure Pipe Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Pressure Pipe Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4 Pressure Pipe Ex-factory Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Pressure Pipe Consumption by Application

6 Production by Regions

6.1 Global Pressure Pipe Production (History Data) by Regions 2013-2018

6.2 Global Pressure Pipe Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 United States

6.3.1 United States Pressure Pipe Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.3.2 United States Pressure Pipe Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.3.3 Key Players in United States

6.3.4 United States Pressure Pipe Import & Export

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Pressure Pipe Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.4.2 Europe Pressure Pipe Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.4.3 Key Players in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Pressure Pipe Import & Export

6.5 China

6.5.2 China Pressure Pipe Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.5.3 Key Players in China

6.5.4 China Pressure Pipe Import & Export

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Pressure Pipe Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.6.2 Japan Pressure Pipe Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.6.3 Key Players in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Pressure Pipe Import & Export

6.7 Other Regions

6.7.1 South Korea

6.7.2 India

6.7.3 Southeast Asia

7 Pressure Pipe Consumption by Regions

7.1 Global Pressure Pipe Consumption (History Data) by Regions

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Pressure Pipe Consumption by Type

7.2.2 North America Pressure Pipe Consumption by Application

7.2.3 North America Pressure Pipe Consumption by Countries

7.2.4 United States

7.2.5 Canada

7.2.6 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Pressure Pipe Consumption by Type

7.3.2 Europe Pressure Pipe Consumption by Application

7.3.3 Europe Pressure Pipe Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 Germany

7.3.5 France

7.3.6 UK

7.3.7 Italy

7.3.8 Russia

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Asia Pacific Pressure Pipe Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Asia Pacific Pressure Pipe Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Asia Pacific Pressure Pipe Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 China

7.4.5 Japan

7.4.6 Korea

7.4.7 India

7.4.8 Australia

7.4.9 Indonesia

7.4.10 Thailand

7.4.11 Malaysia

7.4.12 Philippines

7.4.13 Vietnam

7.5 Central & South America

7.5.1 Central & South America Pressure Pipe Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Central & South America Pressure Pipe Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Central & South America Pressure Pipe Consumption by Countries

7.5.4 Brazil

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure Pipe Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure Pipe Consumption by Application

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Duraline

8.1.1 Duraline Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Pressure Pipe

8.1.4 Pressure Pipe Product Introduction

8.1.5 Duraline Recent Development

8.2 Vinidex Pty Ltd

8.2.1 Vinidex Pty Ltd Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Pressure Pipe

8.2.4 Pressure Pipe Product Introduction

8.2.5 Vinidex Pty Ltd Recent Development

8.3 Northern Pipe

8.3.1 Northern Pipe Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Pressure Pipe

8.3.4 Pressure Pipe Product Introduction

8.3.5 Northern Pipe Recent Development

8.4 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry

8.4.1 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Pressure Pipe

8.4.4 Pressure Pipe Product Introduction

8.4.5 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Recent Development

8.5 Sandvik Materials

8.5.1 Sandvik Materials Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Pressure Pipe

8.5.4 Pressure Pipe Product Introduction

8.5.5 Sandvik Materials Recent Development

8.6 SKF

8.6.1 SKF Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Pressure Pipe

8.6.4 Pressure Pipe Product Introduction

8.6.5 SKF Recent Development

8.7 Jiaxing JCC Piping

8.7.1 Jiaxing JCC Piping Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.7.3 Production and Revenue of Pressure Pipe

8.7.4 Pressure Pipe Product Introduction

8.7.5 Jiaxing JCC Piping Recent Development

8.8 Cresline Plastic Pipe Co

8.8.1 Cresline Plastic Pipe Co Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.8.3 Production and Revenue of Pressure Pipe

8.8.4 Pressure Pipe Product Introduction

8.8.5 Cresline Plastic Pipe Co Recent Development

9 Market Forecast: Production Side

9.1 Production and Production Value Forecast

9.1.1 Global Pressure Pipe Capacity, Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Pressure Pipe Production Value Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Pressure Pipe Production and Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Pressure Pipe Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Pressure Pipe Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Pressure Pipe Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 Other Regions

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Pressure Pipe Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Pressure Pipe Production Value Forecast by Type

10 Market Forecast: Consumption Side

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Pressure Pipe Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Pressure Pipe Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Pressure Pipe Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Pressure Pipe Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Pressure Pipe Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure Pipe Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 GCC Countries

10.7.4 Egypt

10.7.5 South Africa

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Pressure Pipe Sales Channels

11.2.2 Pressure Pipe Distributors

11.3 Pressure Pipe Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Macroscopic Indicator

12.4.1 GDP for Major Regions

12.4.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

