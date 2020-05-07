Silica Flour Market to Expand at a CAGR of 5.0% over 2018-2026

The demand within the global market for silica flour has been rising on account of advancements in multiple end-use industries, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). Silica flour is used as an abrasive additive in a variety of products which has also led to increased demand for the product. The market vendors in the global silica flour market are on a quest to enter into agreements with several industrial manufacturers. This shall help these vendors in developing a permanent consumer base over the years. Since silica flour is used across an plethora of industries, there is commendable growth potential for the market vendors.

The strategic objectives of several market vendors in the global market for silica flour are aligned with the ethos of lucrative growth. Hence, these vendors are projected to introduce innovative business strategies that fetch wider profit margins for them. Moreover, the vendors in the global silica flour market are expected to form strategic partnerships in order to reap the benefits of mutual growth. There is a high possibility of new avenues for growth emerging in the global market for silica flour in the years to come. The market vendors in the silica flour market are required to leverage these opportunities to earn voluminous revenues. Some of the key vendors in the global market for silica flour are SCR-Sibelco N.V., U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., International Silica Industries Company Plc., and Adwan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) finds that the global silica flour market would expand at a steady CAGR of 5.0% during the period between 2018 and 2026. The global silica flour market has a total worth of US$ 655.0 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach new heights by the end of the forecast period. On the basis of geography, the demand for silica flour in North America has been rising at a stellar rate.

Growth of Cosmetics Industry to Propel Market Demand

Skin products have gained the attention of the masses in recent times, and people of all age groups use these products. Since most skin products are manufactured using silica flour, the demand within the global market for silica flour has been escalating in recent times. Furthermore, silica flour is also a key ingredient in toothpastes which has in turn given an impetus to market growth. Production of clay for industrial or commercial purposes also involves the use of silica flour. Therefore, the growth prospects of the global silica flour market remain bright.

