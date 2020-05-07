Single Loop Controller market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Single Loop Controller market is accounted for $93.98 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $120.50 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. The introduction of hybrid high-temperature controllers as a substitute to a PLC device and growing savings toward power generation projects are some of the key factors driving the market growth. However, the stagnant expansion of oil & gas industry is hindering the growth.

Single loop controllers are easy to use devices used in temperature and other processes to control one specific variable. Single loop controllers are front-of-panel products. These controllers are available to ensure precise control for demanding applications as fundamental devices with core functions, to those with highly developed features. These controllers have a high visibility display for amplified clarity that enables important process information and alarm messages.

Based on the application, the Oil & gas plants seized to be the major market share of the single loop controller market as many of oil & gas companies are establishing their drilling operations in distant locations, the focus of these companies on security and efficiency is dynamic. By Geography, North America is to embrace’s the main contribution towards the single loop controller market in coming years owing to the increasing demand for factory automation solutions and industrial control due to the rising acceptance of automation in industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, chemicals, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals are the claim for single loop controllers in North America.

Some of the key players profiled in the Single Loop Controllers Market include Yokogawa Electric Corporation, West Control Solutions, Vespo Marketing Assoc, The Foxboro Co., Sure Controls, PSG Plastic Service GmbH, PMA Controls India Ltd., Omron, OMEGA Engineering, M-System, Moore Products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Gefran, Eurotherm, Electronics Systems & Devices (ESD), Carotek, CAL Contrals, Azbil Corporation, and Athena Controls.

Display Types Covered:

• Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

• Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD)

Types Covered:

• Level Controllers

• Temperature Controllers

• Pressure Controllers

Applications Covered:

• Chemical Plants

• Petrochemical Plants

• Power Plants

• Iron and Steel Plants

• Oil and Gas Plants

• Other Applications

Panel Cutout Sizes Covered:

• 1/16 Din

• 1/4 Din

• 1/32 Din

• 1/8 Din

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

