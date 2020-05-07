Well Casing & Cementing Market Overview Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Well Casing & Cementing Market is accounted for $7.86 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $13.86 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.5%. Factors such as demand from the onshore & offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico and continuous shale developments are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, decreasing oil demand from Europe is hampering market growth.

A good casing is a lining that is installed in an oil well once it is drilled and surrounds the well entirely. The casing is typically hollow steel pipe that lines the inside of the wellbore Well cementing is the process of introducing cement to the annular space between the well-bore and casing or to the annular space between two successive casing strings.

Based on the application, the offshore segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the cost decrease and digitalization of the oil & gas offshore projects. By geography, North America is estimated to be the largest market during forecast period. The market is driven by the growth in alternative resources in the US and Canada and demand from the onshore & offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico.

Request a Report Sample with Toc and figures: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11491

Some of the key players in the Well Casing & Cementing market include Halliburton, Tenaris, TMK Group, National Oilwell Varco, Frank’s International (Blackhawk Specialty Tools), Schlumberger Limited, Centek Group, Baker Hughes, A GE Company, Innovex Downhole Solutions, Weatherford, Vallourec, Nabors Industries Ltd., and Trican Well Service Ltd.

Equipment & Service Types Covered:

• Cementing Equipment & Services

• Casing Equipment & Services

Types Covered:

• Cementing

• Casing

Well Types Covered:

• Vertical Well

• Horizontal Well

Operation Types Covered:

• Remedial Cementing

• Primary Cementing

• Other Operation Types

Applications Covered:

• Offshore

• Onshore

Request for discount on This Report at: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11491

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances.

Browse more detail information about this report visit at: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/analysis/SMRC/well-casing-and-cementing-market