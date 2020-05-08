Automotive NFC Market In-Depth Analysis 2027 – NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom Communications, Smartrac, Samsung, Polaric and Alpine Electronics

The usage of NFC in contactless payments has gained rapid prominence in the last few years. Similarly, the benefits of this technology are also being realized in the automotive field for enhanced in-vehicle user experience. The NFC in automobiles simplifies the pairing of device with the car just on a single tap and within few seconds. It can be then utilized by passengers or driver of the car to customize the in-vehicle environment such as air condition, music system, radio controls etc. as per his/her needs. NFC is anticipated to be of great use in the emergence of emerging concepts such as car sharing, car rental, and corporate fleet management.

Leading Automotive NFC Market Players:

1. ST Microelectronics

2. Samsung Corporation

3. Polaric

4. SONY Corporation

5. FeliCa

6. NXP Semiconductors

7. Broadcom Communications

8. Smartrac N.V.

9. Alpine Electronics Inc.

10. Panasonic Corporation

Rapid growth of smart devices such as smartphones and tablets coupled with the heavy advancements in the device communication technologies, burgeoning demands for a customized user experiences in the automobiles especially the premium cars segment and growing adoptions of luxury cars in the mid-priced car segments are some of the factors that would drive growth of automotive NFC market during the forecast period. Factors such as complexities in Automotive NFC coupled with associated high costs put a pressure on the automotive OEMs to drive down the total cost of ownership for the automobile and concerns around the short range connectivity of systems hinder the growth in the coming few years. However, growing awareness of short range communication owing to the lesser hassles in connectivity are likely to provide good opportunity platform for the market players especially in the developing countries of Asia Pacific and African region.

Automotive NFC Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Automotive NFC Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2017 – 2025, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

