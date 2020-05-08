Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

XploreMR analyzes the TPMS market in its new publication titled “TPMS Market Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026”. This study provides data for 2017 along with the forecast for the period (2018 – 2026). The main objective of the report is to identify the dynamics of the market and provide recent updates and insights that affect various segments of the global TPMS market. To provide a better understanding of the TPMS market, the report also includes the analysis of global drivers, restraints and trends, which influence the current market scenario and future status of the global TPMS market over the forecast period.

Type

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1088

Vehicle Type Direct Indirect Passenger Car Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Sales Channel

Region OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) Aftermarket North America Latin America Europe South East Asia & Pacific China Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Browse Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/report/1088/automotive-tire-pressure-monitoring-system-market

To understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the global TPMS market report is categorically split into different sections based on market segmentation – by type, by vehicle type, by sales channel and by region. The report starts with an overview of the TPMS market and provides market definition & taxonomy, along with the value chain, pricing analysis, drivers, restraints, and trends in the market. The sections that follow include the global TPMS market analysis by type, by vehicle type, by sales channel and by region. All the above sections evaluate the TPMS market on the basis of various factors affecting the market. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global TPMS market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from the type, vehicle type, sales channel and regional segments, the report also provides the value of the TPMS market, absolute $ opportunity, and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

In the final section of the report, we have provided the global TPMS market structure and a detailed competition landscape with company market share and performance to provide a dashboard view of key players operating in the global market along with their business strategies to report audiences. This is expected to enable clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies accordingly.

Research Methodology

For market data analysis, we have considered 2017 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecasts for 2018 – 2026. To calculate the market size, the report considers the weighted average price of TPMS based on the type, such as direct TPMS and indirect TPMS, across key geographies on a country basis. The forecast assesses the total revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Units) of the global TPMS market. To deduce the market value, the cost of each type has been considered. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the global TPMS market is expected to develop in the future. Critical market data, including the base number and segment splits, has been devised through in-depth secondary and primary research. This data is then triangulated on the basis of different verticals by considering supply side as well as demand side drivers and other dynamics of various regional markets, along with primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts operating in the global TPMS market. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual cost of the different types of TPMS and the cost as per brands in the global TPMS market over the forecast period.

We have also analyzed the different segments of the global TPMS market in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contribution of individual segments to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends governing the global TPMS market. The report also analyzes the global TPMS market based on the absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while estimating the market forecast. However, from a sales perspective, it is essential to identify the absolute dollar opportunity to identify potential resources in the TPMS market.

XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness index to understand the key segments in terms of their performance and growth in the global TPMS market. This market attractiveness index is expected to help clients identify real market opportunities in the global TPMS market.

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/1088/SL

[wp-rss-aggregator]