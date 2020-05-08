Bone Biology Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast Analysis

Bone biology has generated immense interest among clinicians associated with the management of bone disorders. The area is a fast emerging paradigm that weaves across anatomy, physiology, and biomechanics with the disciplines of molecular genetics and developmental biology. Efforts on expanding the understanding of bone pathologies serve as useful guide for new drug development for treating disorders such as osteoporosis.

Bone biology has made rapid advances in recent years and continues to influence the genetics of bone mass and susceptibility to key bone diseases in populations of all demographic. Coupled with this, recent strides made by diagnostics for understanding the bone physiology, especially that emphasizes genetic manipulations, has shed light on pathophysiology of osteoporosis, thereby driving the steady evolution of the bone biology market.

Rising research in bone biology has paved way for finding more effective strategies for skeletal disorders and cancers of the bone. The advent of high-resolution electron microscopy to be used in bone biology will help the bone biology market reach new heights.

The report takes a critical look at the various growth dynamics of the bone biology market, and makes carefully-derived estimations and projections related to the overall market and its segments. The insights offered may guide stakeholders and investors to identify lucrative avenues and the favorable competitive strategies.

Global Bone Biology Market: Trends and Opportunities

The growing number of people, particularly women, who are suffering from osteoporosis has generating interest in bone biology among clinicians. The marked prevalence of the bone disorder in developed regions is a key factor catalyzing the expansion of the market. The rising incidence of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and the associated morbidity has turned the disorder as an alarming public health concern. The rising risk of vertebral fractures in women has helped patient populations demand tests for ascertaining bone mineral density.

A large number of people in developing and less developed communities who take calcium-deficiency diet is contributing to the prevalence of bone disorders. The rising geriatric populations in developing and developed economies is a notable factor catalyzing the growth of the bone biology market. Constant research over the past few years has expanded our understanding of the underlying genetic and molecular mechanisms in the treatment of osteoporosis. In recent years, the study on bone biology has gained increasing significance in managing pediatric pathologic fractures. The growing incidence of bone fractures from accidents is impacting the bone biology market in positive way.

Various complications associated with medications used for managing bone disorders in patients are key factors crippling the growth of the market. The advent of better screening techniques has accelerated research on individual bine cells, which will help in managing skeletal disorders.

Global Bone Biology Market: Regional Outlook

The report offers in-depth insights on key opportunities and emerging avenues in various regions. Among the various regional markets for bone biology, Europe and North America could turn out to be potentially lucrative over the assessment period. Substantial opportunities are attributed to the marked prevalence of osteoporosis in these regions.

The vast public attention that osteoporosis as a chronic disease is garnering in Europe and the U.S. accounts for extensive opportunities in these regions. Meanwhile, developing regions, notably the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific are expected to be promising regions for the expansion of the bone biology market. The attractiveness is attributed to the large unmet need, especially from burgeoning elderly populations.

Companies mentioned in the report

The report assesses the competitive dynamics and the trends that may influence the landscape in the next few years. The study evaluates the research and development initiatives of pharmaceutical companies to get a better foothold in the bone biology market. Some of the prominent players vying for sizeable shares in the bone biology market are GlaxoSmithKline, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Radius Health, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche, and Eli Lily and Company.

