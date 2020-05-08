Folic Acid Market Predicted to Grow at a Moderate Pace Through 2016 – 2024

Global “Folic Acid ” market research report from TMR’s perspective

Market Segmentation

The mixed folic acid market is segmented into four parts based on the type of form, source type, application, and geography.

Based on the form type of folic acid the functional flours market is segmented into:

Tablets

Soft Gels

Lozenges

Others

Based on the source type the folic acid market is segmented into:

Vegetables

Fruits

Others

Based on the application type the folic acid market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceuticals

Others

Folic Acid Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, folic acid market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Folic acid market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific represents the significantly high market share and grow with comparatively high CAGR in forecast period. The demand of folic acid is rising rapidly due the reason that addition of vitamin B9 powder in food grains and pulses to increase folic acid food fortification has been made compulsory in many developed economies such as the U.S., New Zealand, UK, and Australia. In addition, rise in per capita income also supports the growth of folic acid market in this region. The existence of stringent regulation about consumption of additional nutraceuticals along with proper diet has been responsible for demand of folic acid market. Moreover, favorable regulations and amendments by the European Union are expected to drive the regional growth over the forecast period. The folic acid market is projected to register healthy growth due increasing end-user application across globe and increasing growth of dietary supplements market. Folic acid market for Asia Pacific is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period primarily attributed to the growth of demand of nutritional food products and rising awareness for healthy food, especially in China and India. Moreover, advancements in the food service and food processing industry drive in new opportunities for folic acid market players in the region.

Folic Acid Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the folic acid market are:-

BASF SE

Zydus Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Medicamen Biotech Ltd.

Jiangxi Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

DSM N.V.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Others

