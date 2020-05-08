Food Safety Testing Market 2019 Trends, Demands Values Market research Data and Top Key Players Eurofins Scientific, Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), Intertek Group plc, Merieux NutriSciences, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., NSF International

The report aims to provide an overview of the Food Safety Testing Market with detailed market segmentation by food tested, technology and geography. The global food safety testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading food safety testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The global food safety testing market is segmented on the basis of food tested and technology.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the food safety testing market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- ALS Limited, Asurequality, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Ecolab, Eurofins Scientific, Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), Intertek Group plc, Merieux NutriSciences, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., NSF International

Various techniques and technologies are used for the identification of pathogens, chemicals and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in the food. Food safety testing validates the food product contents as indicated on the labels. Food safety testing helps in maintaining the quality of food in terms of ingredients, taste and appearance. The food safety is a high priority for industry stakeholders, regulatory agencies and consumers. Owing to the emergence of new safety challenges and issues, companies are establishing and upgrading safety programs to reduce risk factors.

Moreover, rise in competition among food producers, an increase in instances of food debasement, such as adulterations, pesticides, artificial taste enhancers and certifications, boost the growth of the food safety testing market. However, the lack of food control infrastructure in the developing economies and complexity in testing techniques are projected to hamper the growth of the market. Likewise, technological advancement will provide prevailing market opportunities for the key players over the forecast period.

The report analyzes factors affecting the food safety testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the food safety testing market in these regions.

