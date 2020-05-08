Global e-SIM Market: Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecasts To 2024

The global E-SIM Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The market growth is ascribed to the existence of many e-SIM network service providers that recommend network assistance to e-SIM devices. The primary players in the region include Deutsche Telekom AG, AT&T, Verizon Wireless and Virgin Mobile, which operate across the region. The second-largest market in the e-SIM market in the year 2018 was Europe. Europe includes different regions like UK, Germany, Spain, and the rest of Europe. As per the MRFR analysis, the highest market share followed by the UK, Spain, and the rest of Europe is expected to be gained by Germany. Some of the factors accountable for the market growth include the presence of many platform vendors who provide the underlying hardware for e-SIM integration. The prominent players in the region include STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductors. (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), and Gemalto NV. (Netherlands) which operate around the region.

The worldwide E-SIM market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

major players operating in the E-SIM market include:

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), (Netherlands), Giesecke+Devrient GmbH (Germany), NTT Docomo, Inc. (Japan), Sierra Wireless., (Canada), Telefonica S.A. (Spain), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Gemalto NV.(Netherlands), NXP Semiconductors and Singtel (Singapore) are some of the major players of the global e-SIM market.

Major segments covered in the E-SIM Market report include:

The Global e-SIM Market has been segmented on the basis of end user and region. By end user the market has been segmented into Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail, Consumer Electronics, and Transportation & Logistics. The consumer electronics segment responsible for the major market share in the year 2018, and the manufacturing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 29.0% during the forecast period.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

3.6 List of Assumptions

4 Market Insights

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Push by the GSMA-Partnerships and Collaborations with Providers

5.2.2 Growth of IoT

5.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3 Challenge

5.3.1 Customer Churn and Loyalty

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Growing Demand for Connected Solutions

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Vendors/Service Providers

6.1.2 Telecom Service Providers

6.1.3 End Users

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.5 Competitive Rivalry

6.3 Market Alerts

6.3.1 Best Practices

6.3.2 Use Cases

7 Global eSIM market, By End user

7.1 Overview

7.2 Automotive

7.2.1 Connected Cars

7.2.2 Emergency Systems

7.2.3 Entertainment

7.3 Energy & Utilities

7.4 Manufacturing

7.5 Retail

7.6 Consumer Electronics

7.6.1 Laptops

7.6.2 Smartphone

7.6.3 Tablets

7.6.4 Wearables

7.7 Transportation & Logistics

7.7.1 Fleet Management

7.7.2 M2M



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

