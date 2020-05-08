Global IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Research Report Forecast, 2019-2026 | Top Key players- HKVISION, Bosch Security System, Honeywell Security Group, Dahua Technology, D-Link Corporation, Panasonic, Avigilon, Axis Communication, Infinova and Mobotix AG.

IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The IP video surveillance & VSaaS market is expected to leverage high potential for the commercial and infrastructure industry verticals in 2026. The current business scenario is witnessing an increase in the demand for surveillance systems, particularly in the developing regions such as China, India and others, due to rise in government mandates related to public safety and security. Companies in this industry are adopting various innovative techniques such as mergers and acquisition activities, to strengthen their business position in the competitive matrix.

Video surveillance systems can be used for almost any environment. Owing to increase in adoption of advanced surveillance by the government sector, manufacturers have realized the need for optimum IP surveillance systems. There are many advantages that an IP camera CCTV system offers over an analog format. There has been an increase in demand for security applications such as video surveillance to monitor and record borders, ports, transportation infrastructure, corporate houses, educational institutes, public places, buildings and others.

Rise in need of safety in high risk areas, increase in transition from analog surveillance to IP cameras and integration of internet-of-things has boosted the growth of the world IP video surveillance & VSaaS market. However, high cost of investment such as increased installation cost and investment in data storage technologies and lack of professional expertise in handling IP cameras, have hampered the market growth. Furthermore, increase in trends toward development of smart cities is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The global IP video surveillance & VSaaS market is analyzed by product type, application and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into hardware, software, cloud-based solutions and services. The hardware segment is further sub-segmented into impact camera, monitor and storage. In addition, the software segment is bifurcated into video analytics software and video management system. The cloud-based solution is further bifurcated into cloud storage by product software and cloud storage by deployment. By services, the market is classified into VSaaS, hosted VSaaS, managed VSaaS, hybrid VSaaS and integrated services IP surveillance. On the basis of application, the market is divided into banking and financial sectors, retail, government & higher security, manufacturing & corporate, residential, entertainment, healthcare and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

Top Key Players: HKVISION, Ltd., Bosch Security System, Honeywell Security Group, Dahua Technology, D-Link Corporation, Panasonic, Avigilon, Axis Communication, Infinova and Mobotix AG.

These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion and collaborations, to enhance their market penetration.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the global IP video surveillance & VSaaS market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints and opportunities.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Table of contents:

1: Introduction

2: Executive Summary

3: Market Overview

4:Ip Video Surveillance & Vsaas Market, By Product Type

5:Ip Video Surveillance & Vsaas Market, By Application

6:Ip Video Surveillance & Vsaas Market, By Region

7:Company Profile

