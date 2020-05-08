Growing Awareness Related to Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) is Anticipated to Accelerate the Growth of the Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) Market 2015 – 2025

A detailed study on the Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) Market published by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an in-depth understanding of the various elements that are expected to influence the growth of the Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) market in the upcoming years. Further, by leveraging the data enclosed in the report, investors, stakeholders, established, and upcoming market players can devise effective growth strategies to improve their position in the current Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) Market landscape.

As per the findings of the study, the Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) Market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and attain a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2019. The current and future prospects of the Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) Market across various regional markets are discussed in the report.

The Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) Market is split into various segments to offer a thorough understanding of the various aspects of the Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) Market at the granular level. The Y-o-Y growth in terms of value, share, and size of each segment and sub-segment is accurately mapped in the report and presented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

major players operating in the modular uninterrupted power supplies market during the forecast period.

Global Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) Market: Drivers

The modular uninterrupted power supplies market is majorly driven by the increasing number of new data centers and lower cost of ownership. Ease of deployment and highly scalable model are also driving modular UPS market. Moreover, low maintenance cost and effective services are also motivating the user to go for modular UPS.

Global Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) Market: Restraints

Low awareness across industries especially in emerging markets such as India, China, Brazil and Argentina, regarding advantages of modular uninterrupted power supplies for enhancing business operations and efficiency is hampering growth of the modular UPS market. Additionally, modular UPS are installed “in-rows” i.e. it adds an additional space and weight in the machine room and complexity in the distribution of the circuit are some of the major factors hindering the growth of modular UPS market.

Global Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global modular uninterrupted power supplies market focus on introduction of advanced technology and services in order to improve their offerings and strengthen position in the market. For example, Uninterrupted Power Supplies Ltd. Introduced POWERWAVE 9500DPA which is an advanced 55KW modular transformer-less UPS designed for more efficiency and flexibility. It is scalable vertically up to 500kW in 100kW modular steps and it has efficiency of upto 96.1% and more than 99% when run in eco mode.

Global Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) Market: Major Players

Some of the major players identified in the global compliance and traceability solution market are ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Co. and Eaton Corp. PLC etc.

Regional analysis for Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) Market includes

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

