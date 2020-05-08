Maple Syrup market is staring at a promising future with projected CAGR growth of XX% during the forecast period – 2017 – 2025

The global Maple Syrup market is forecasted to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 registering a CAGR growth of around XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The recent market report provides a detailed analysis of the current structure of the Maple Syrup market along with the estimated trajectory of the market over the course of the stipulated timeframe.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the numerous factors that are anticipated to impact the market dynamics with utmost precision and accuracy. The SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis provides a clear picture about the current operations of the various market players operating in the global Maple Syrup market.

Segmentation analysis of Maple Syrup Market

Market Segmentation

The global maple syrup market is segmented on the basis of raw material, application, distribution channel, and region. The maple syrup market is segmented on the basis of raw material which includes the red maple, the black maple, and the sugar maple. Maple syrup made from sugar maple is used widely for flavoring a variety of food products. The global maple syrup market is segmented on the basis of application in which maple syrup is used as a flavoring agent in bakery products such as baking powder, waffles, pancakes, French toast and oatmeal. Granulated maple sugar is used as a topping on coffee cake, oatmeal, grapefruit or crumb cake. The global maple syrup market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel such as online stores, retail stores, and super/hyper market. Hence, the global maple syrup market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Maple syrup Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global maple syrup industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America has developed as the dominant region in global maple syrup market. Increasing demand for maple syrup as a flavoring agent in various food products, has strengthened the growth of global maple syrup market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Maple syrup Market: Growth Drivers

The global maple syrup market driving factors are increasing demand for baking foods such as pancakes, waffles, bread rolls and coffee cake. Increasing opportunities in bakery industry is also another factor in driving the maple syrup market along with rising in the production of maple syrup as it contains an abundant amount of minerals such as manganese, potassium, and calcium. Maple syrup is also used as a natural sweetener in various food products which is another major factor driving the global maple syrup market.

Many maple syrup producers are providing healthier product offerings based on the increasing demand for maple syrup as a flavoring agent in a variety of food products. Hence, the global maple syrup market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Maple syrup Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global maple syrup market include Ontario Maple Syrup Producers Association, New Hampshire Maple Producers Association, Inc., New York State Maple Producers Association, Pennsylvania Maple Association, Michigan Maple Syrup Association, Thompson's Maple Products, Bascom Family Farms, H.J. Heinz Company and Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global maple syrup market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global maple syrup market till 2025.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

