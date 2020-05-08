Matcha tea Market by Product Analysis 2016 – 2025

Global “Matcha tea ” market research report from TMR’s perspective

Market Segmentation: Matcha Tea:

The matcha tea market is segmented on the basis of its product forms as powder, ready to drink and instant premixes. Use of these matcha tea instant premixes is used into lattes, ice drinks, smoothies, milk shakes and also in alcoholic beverages such as liqueurs and in matcha green tea beers.

The matcha tea market is segmented on the basis of product types as traditional, unsweetened, sweetened and flavored. Matcha tea comes in flavors such as spices, flowers and herbs etc. For health conscious consumers matcha tea is also available in unsweetened type which contains comparatively less sweetening agents. Trend of consuming traditional food is growing market for traditional matcha green tea.

The matcha tea market is segmented on the basis of nature of raw material used as organic and conventional. Increasing demand for organic matcha tea globally due to awareness of leading health issues is driving organic matcha tea market.

The matcha market is segmented on the basis of distribution channels as supermarket/ hypermarket, specialty stores, online sales, retail stores and departmental stores etc. Health beneficial properties of matcha tea is making it popular in consumers which is increasing sale of matcha tea in every distributional channel.

Global Matcha tea Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions global matcha tea market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA

Japan is a leading consumer of matcha tea as ceremonial tea followed by China. Sale of match ate in the U.S. and Canada is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Global Matcha tea Market: Drivers and Trends

The global matcha tea market driving due to increasing demand for matcha tea in many consumers’ as it has many health benefits. Matcha tea contains comparatively high antioxidant content which makes it popular in health conscious consumers. Increasing ceremonial tea consumptions and tea parties is also driving market for matcha tea. Due to matcha tea’s energy boosting property along with the health benefits consumption of matcha tea is increasing in corporate world. Trend of tea and coffee shops like Starbucks is increasing globally which is driving matcha tea market. Trend of adding varieties of flavors in the matcha tea is also driving market in youths globally. Easy availability of matcha tea products in retail shops, supermarket/ hypermarket and online stores is one of the key drivers of matcha tea market.

Global Matcha Tea Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global matcha tea market include The AOI Tea Company, Aiya, D?Matcha Japanese Green Tea, Vicony Teas Company, Encha Organic Matcha, Tenzo Tea, Green Foods Corporation, ITO En North America Inc., Nature's Way Products, LLC and Kiss Me Organics U.S. etc. amongst them.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

