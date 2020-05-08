Opportunities galore, Rice Milk to witness exemplar growth until end of forecast period 2017 – 2025

Transparency Market Research in its latest research report states that the global market size of Rice Milk market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Rice Milk Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is an intuitive and exhaustive study on the current and future prospects of the global Rice Milk industry. The key insights are elucidated as under:

The report postulates key numbers on the market status of the Rice Milk market manufacturers and is a reliable and valuable source of market intelligence for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides an intrinsic overview of the industry including its market definition, market overview and market executive summary.

The report depicts an in-depth analysis on the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, of leading stakeholders in the Rice Milk market

The Rice Milk market is further scrutinized through the SWOT analysis of key players for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report also brings forth important trends in the Rice Milk market that are changing the dynamics of the market.

A detailed scrutiny of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Rice Milk market helps stakeholders take strategic decisions

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: nature type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

The information for each competitor covers the following :

Market Segmentation

The rice milk market can be segmented by form, source, application, and distribution channel.

By form, the rice milk market can be segmented into powder rice milk and fluid rice milk. The volume share of the fluid milk is anticipated to dominate over the powder milk segment. The powder rice milk is primarily consumed by food process industry for varied application.

By source, the rice milk market can be segmented into organic and conventional. The organic rice milk segment is anticipated to dominate over the conventional over the forecast period.

By application, the rice milk market can be segmented into snacks, bakery, confectionery, beverages, and others. Beverage to consist a large share in the rice milk market due to high consumptions as fluid milk.

The Rice Milk market can be segmented by distribution channels direct and indirect. The indirect can be sub-segmented into modern trade format, departmental stores, convenience store, e-commerce and other retail formats. The modern trade format and e-commerce are expected to have a larger share regarding volume as targeted consumers are easy to achieve under such formats.

Rice Milk Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America is anticipated to stay strong market for the rice milk as ethnically high percentage of lactose intolerant population is present with emerging trend for flexitarian or vegan food preferences. Europe is going to be an attractive market for the rice milk as a large shift in food preference for vegan food can be observed over last few years. Asia Pacific carries similar characteristics of the high lactose intolerant population and similar traditional drink in Japanese culture can be found which is anticipated to form a strong market for rice milk manufacturers. The Middle East and Africa and the Latin American region are also following the dairy alternative trend and hence will prove to rewarding market for the rice milk manufacturers.

Rice Milk Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rise in dairy alternative food demand and awareness of the benefits of rice milk consumption is expected to drive the global rice milk market. Recent trends in food market such as lactose-free dairy products and vegan food habit are anticipated to further boost the global rice milk market over the forecast period.

Low market penetration of the product and lack of awareness may result in restraint for the global rice milk market. The presence of competitive products like almond and coconut milk can result in further restraint over the rice milk market.

Rice Milk Market: Key Players

The key players in the rice milk market are Good Karma Foods, Inc., The Trader Joe's Company, Vitasoy Australia Products Pty Ltd, Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc., (Dream) The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Pureharvest Pty ltd., Nature's Choice Pty Ltd, and Panos Brands Llc. Key players are focusing on adopting developmental strategy such as expansions & investments for business development and growth.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis and strategies for growth including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the micro and macro-economic factors of the Rice Milk market

* Regional and country level analysis and the demand and supply factors which are influencing the growth of the market

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape which includes market share of leading stakeholders, along with key mergers, acquisitions and product offerings

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support

We also can offer customized report to fulfil special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

