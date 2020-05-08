Platelet Aggregation Inhibitors Market Size, Share, Trend and Industry Analysis Report

Platelet are blood cells, which make up small volume of the blood and prevents bleeding. Platelet-aggregation inhibiting drugs prevent blood clot inside of the body as during atherosclerosis. Platelet aggregation inhibitors are antiplatelet drugs prescribed during coronary artery diseases, chest pain, stroke, periphery artery disease (PAD), etc. It is also used during heart bypass surgery, atrial fibrillation, after angioplasty and stent placement.

Platelet aggregation is the biological process, mediated by PAF (platelet activation factor). Platelet aggregation inhibitors are used during thrombocytosis that occur during hematologic diseases, cancer, and other chronic infections. Aspirin, antiplatelet drug is most commonly used as it changes the balance between prostacyclin and thromboxane, antiplatelet drug inhibits enzyme cyclooxygenase, which reduces prostacyclin in vascular endothelial cells and thromboxane synthesis in platelet.

Major cause of platelet aggregation are high triglycerides, lack of exercise, improper diet and sedentary lifestyle. Research scientists have turned to technologically advanced technique for increased efficacy of platelet aggregation inhibitor drugs that reflects positive growth of the market. Many heart and stroke patients are treated by dual antiplatelet therapy using two types of antiplatelet agents known as aspirin and P2Y12 inhibitor.

Platelet aggregation test is performed before prescribing anticoagulants, as it helps to determine the platelet clotting efficiency, some platelet aggregation cause serious problems and contribute to cardiovascular diseases. Patients with diabetes and high cholesterol (hypercholesterolemia) demonstrate increased platelet aggregation capacity and expose them to clotting disorders followed by vessel obstruction and thrombus.

Hypercholesterolaemia (high cholesterol) is one of the major cause of death globally, about 2.6 million death occur per year worldwide. According to world health organization, in the European Union five biggest countries – Germany, France, Italy, Spain and UK, 133 million people suffer from bad cholesterol. New generation platelet aggregation inhibitors are more rapid in action with increased absorption with improved efficacy which will drive the growth of the platelet aggregation inhibitor market in the near future.

Platelet Aggregation Inhibitors Market: Drivers and Restrains

Factors such as increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements in the development of platelet aggregation inhibitor drugs, increase in clinical studies due to potent platelet aggregation inhibitor drug candidates in the pipeline, cost effective drugs and increased expenditure on healthcare sector are some of the factors fuelling the growth of the global platelet aggregation inhibitor market. Some factors such as unfavorable healthcare reforms, lack of awareness and skilled professionals, patent expiration, high development cost are some factors inhibiting the growth of target market.

Platelet Aggregation Inhibitor Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the platelet aggregation inhibitor market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for major share followed by European countries. Mainly the U.S. & European markets, is estimated to maintain leadership geographically, owing to its innate nature of developed healthcare infrastructure, adopts advanced technology at early stage as compared to developing economies, high pricing of drugs, increase in incidence of lifestyle diseases such as cancer, hematology diseases, CVD and others, that follows large patient pool. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising standard of living, lifestyle changes and focusing on healthcare expenditures.

Platelet Aggregation Inhibitor Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global platelet aggregation inhibitor market are Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Genentech, Inc., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, AstraZeneca plc. and others

