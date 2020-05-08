Potato Flour Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2017 – 2025

The global Potato Flour market is forecasted to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 registering a CAGR growth of around XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The recent market report provides a detailed analysis of the current structure of the Potato Flour market along with the estimated trajectory of the market over the course of the stipulated timeframe.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the numerous factors that are anticipated to impact the market dynamics with utmost precision and accuracy. The SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis provides a clear picture about the current operations of the various market players operating in the global Potato Flour market.

Segmentation analysis of Potato Flour Market

Market Segmentation:

Potato Flour market is segment on the basis of packaging, distribution channel, type, and region. On the basis of packaging the market is segmented into retail packaging and bulk packaging. Bulk packaging is much preferred by the restaurants or hotels, whereas retail packaging is preferred by the consumers for their household. The demand for potato flour is also more as it is easy to digest. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores and online stores. It is expected that supermarkets/ hypermarkets will hold a relatively higher share in the potato flour market compared to other distribution channel. On the basis of region the potato flour market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and MEA.

Market Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of potato flour is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Japan, Europe and MEA. Among these segment Asia Pacific is expected to be the leader of potato flour market around the world and is expected to dominant the market in the forecaster period. In Asia Pacific region the countries like china is the key market for potato flour, India is also generating quite high revenue as the country is world’s second largest producers of Potato. In terms of revenue North America is also expected to be the second leading contributor in the potato flour market, which is further followed by Europe.

Market Drivers:

Consumer’s increasing demand for ready-to-eat snack foods that is easy to digest is playing a key role to drive the potato flour market in the forecast period. Increasing opportunities in the food industry is also a key factor which is driving the global potato flour market. Potato flour-based food products provides rich fiber content which is healthy as well as it helps in the reduction of fat content from the body. As potato flour is easy to digest it is very popular among the old age people, hence this factor is also boosting the growth of potato flour market. The potato flour has an increased shelf life which does not affect the quality of the product, which is also another driving factor for the growth of potato flour market. It is said that consumption of potato flour promotes hair growth and helps in the treatment of grey hairs which is also expected to bolster the growth of potato flour. As potato flour is a rich source of vitamin c, it helps to boost the immunity of the body. Furthermore it contains flavonoid which keeps the level of bad cholesterol low, these factors are also going to drive the potato flour market to a great extent in the forecast period.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in Potato Flour market are Shiloh Farms, Bob's Red Mill, Doves Farm Foods Ltd, Anti grains food, Authentic Foods, Rakusens Ltd, Lotus foods, Health Connection Wholefoods, Barry Farm Foods and Hearthy Foods among others.

The report ponders over the market scenario in various geographies and highlights the major opportunities, trends, and challenges faced by market players in each region. An in-depth country wise analysis of each major region provides readers a deep understanding of the regional aspects of the market including, the market share, pricing analysis, revenue growth, and more.

