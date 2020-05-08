Serving varied end users, Rigid Bulk Packaging to underscore growth over the forecast period 2016 – 2024

Global “Rigid Bulk Packaging ” market research report from TMR’s perspective

TMR in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the “Rigid Bulk Packaging ” market. As per the study, the global “Rigid Bulk Packaging ” market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The TMR team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Rigid Bulk Packaging ” is provided in the report.

Discounted prices for first time buyers!

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=17096

Market Segmentation:

The global rigid bulk packaging market is segmented on the basis of product type, material, and end use. On the basis of product type, rigid bulk packaging market can be segmented into drums, pails, bulk boxes, material handling containers, and rigid intermediate containers (RIBC s ). On the basis of material, rigid bulk packaging market can be segmented into plastic, steel, paper boards, and wood panels. On the basis of end use, rigid bulk packaging market can be segmented into chemical, pharmaceutical, paint & coating, detergent & cleaners, food & beverages and agricultural.

Rigid bulk packaging Market – Market Dynamics:

One of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the rigid bulk packaging market is the growing construction and manufacturing activity which in turn increases the production of chemicals and plastic materials. This will continue to support the augmented demand for rigid bulk packaging. Additionally, growing preference for higher value reusable containers, as these are considered more effective in terms of cost than smaller containers with short shelf life, is also anticipated to boost the demand for rigid bulk packaging over the forecast period. Moreover, the rising production of oil and gas is further expected to drive the demand for rigid bulk packing in future.

However, stringent packaging regulations have been laid down by the U.S regulatory authority as materials used in rigid bulk packaging are considered hazardous. Moreover, recyclability of materials used during packaging are often restricted by these authorities. It is quite likely that these factors will restrain the demand for rigid bulk packaging over the forecast period. Additionally, growing competition from flexible packaging is also anticipated to hamper the growth of rigid bulk packaging over the forecast period.

Rigid bulk packaging Market – Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global rigid bulk packaging market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global rigid bulk packaging market is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, due to an increase in construction and industrial activities, APAC is expected to contribute the most to the rigid bulk packaging market. It is expected that the growing movers and packers industry in India and China will further fuel the growth of rigid bulk packaging market over the forecast period. While North America is expected to follow APAC in rigid bulk packaging market over the forecast period, the rest of the world will witness a steady growth during the forecast period.

Rigid bulk packaging Market – Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the rigid bulk packaging market are Rock-Tenn Company, Greif Bros., Sonoco Products Company, Berenfield Containers, Packaging Corporation of America and Berry Plastics. Other prominent players includes Bonar Plastics, BWAY, Chem-Trainer, CorrPak, Hedwin, IBC North America, and International Paper

This research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, product type, material type, and end-use.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=17096

What information does the report on the “Rigid Bulk Packaging ” market offer to the readers?

Detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the various market segments including, end use, region, product type.

An extensive assessment of the various factors expected to influence the dynamics of the global and regional “Rigid Bulk Packaging ” market through the forecast period.

Recent mergers, acquisition, collaborations, and regional and domestic company expansions

Influence of the evolving regulations and technological advancements on the overall prospects of the global “Rigid Bulk Packaging ” market

Complete assessment of the year-on-year growth of the “Rigid Bulk Packaging ” market in terms of value, share, and volume

Important queries catered to in the presented market assessment

What are the current trends that are projected to impact the growth of the “Rigid Bulk Packaging ” market through the forecast period?

Which is the most attractive market segment from the consumer’s point of view?

What are the various factors that could potentially hinder the growth of the “Rigid Bulk Packaging market”?

Which region is likely to provide abundant lucrative opportunities for market players?

How are market players adapting to the evolving technological advances?

Request TOC For This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=17096

Why Choose TMR?

Round the clock customer service

Tailor-made reports in accord with client requirements

In-depth country-wise and region-wise analysis available

Strategic ideas to assist clients scale new heights

Methodic and streamlined collection of data through primary and secondary research

[wp-rss-aggregator]