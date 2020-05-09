Augmented Reality in Retail Market to See Excellent Growth Worldwide| Apple, Microsoft,Google

A new independent 105 page research with title ‘Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) and important players/vendors such as Apple Inc. (United States),PTC Inc. (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Google LLC (United States),Wikitude (Austria),DAQRI (United States),Zugara (United States),Blippar (UK),Marxent Labs (United States),Augment (France),ViewAR (Austria). With n-number of tables and figures examining the Augmented Reality in Retail , the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2022.

Get customization & check discount for report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/1553827-global-augmented-reality-in-retail-market-1

Summary

Market Snapshot:

Augmented Reality (AR) in retail refers to the technology which allows integration of digital information with the users’ environment in real time over devices like smartphone or tablet. Increasing requirement to offer enhanced customer experience, growing internet penetration, as well as increasing IoT spending are the factors that fuel the demand of augmented reality in the retail market. Various retail types includes Apparel Fitting, Jewelry, Beauty and Cosmetics, Furniture and Lighting, Footwear, Grocery Shopping, and Others. Moreover, growing demand for online purchasing, easy & convenient shopping, as well as development of the e-commerce market are driving the growth of the global augmented reality in retail market.

Market Drivers

Growing smartphone penetration , Growing online shopping interests of retailers in AR and Rising adoption of connected devices

Opportunities

Increasing investments in retail sector

The Players Covered in the Study are:

Apple Inc. (United States)

PTC Inc. (United States)

Microsoft Corporation (United States)

Google LLC (United States)

Wikitude (Austria)

DAQRI (United States)

Zugara (United States)

Blippar (UK)

Marxent Labs (United States)

Augment (France)

ViewAR (Austria)

Available Customization:

List of players that can be included in the study on immediate basis are Holition (United Kingdom) , Ikea (Netherlands) , Sephora (France) , Amazon (United States) , Imaginate Technologies (India) , Kudan (United Kingdom) and Total Immersion (France).

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1553827-global-augmented-reality-in-retail-market-1

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Augmented Reality in Retail Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1553827-global-augmented-reality-in-retail-market-1

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Place a Purchase Order for this Market Study (Single User License) at: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1553827

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218

[wp-rss-aggregator]