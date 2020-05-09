Cannabis Infused Drinks Market to Develop Rapidly by 2019 – 2029

The study on the global Cannabis Infused Drinks Market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

The market study reveals that the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market in the assessment period. It also studies the vital dynamics of the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market, in turn generating worthwhile opportunities for key players who are interested in manufacturing in the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market.

Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market into various segments to offer a clear understanding of the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more. The regional insights entail predictions of Cannabis Infused Drinks Market encompassing current as well as forthcoming values estimates and analysis on the upcoming region wise demand trends and price indexes.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market

Important queries related to the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market?

What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Cannabis Infused Drinks Market during the forecast period 2019 – 2029?

Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1?

How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Cannabis Infused Drinks ?

Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2?

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the cannabis infused drinks market continues to face the turmoil of regulations on the sales and consumption of cannabis. Cannabis infused drinks market in Canada is expected to grow at an impressive pace, in line with the existing favorable federal regulations that back the sales of cannabis in the region. Alcohol industry giants are buying into the ‘potent potable pot’ concept, however key issues prevail, such as the maze of laws that deal with beer and pot. Following the legalization of marijuana in Canada, beverage companies have increased the production of cannabis infused drinks in different flavors to tap growing demand from enthusiasts.

Leveraging emerging technology and tracking trends in the mainstream beverage industries, to introduce innovative variants, is expected to remain the key strategy of manufacturers to gain a competitive edge. Additionally, growing consumer demand for cannabis that impart a particular effect is hard-pressing beverage companies to offer a wider variety of THC and CBD doses in their offerings. A greater emphasis on organic or natural ingredients is expected to mold prospects of the cannabis infused drinks market.

Cannabis Infused Drinks Market – Additional Insight

End-User Preference Remains High for CBD Cannabis Infused Drinks

The demand for CBD-based cannabis infused drinks is growing significantly among canna-curious novice users who want discreet, convenient, and controlled dose of cannabis. Although both THC and CBD cannabis infused drinks contain a plethora of medicinal and therapeutic benefits, the benefits of the latter and its non-psychoactive property continue to attract more enthusiasts. With a capacity to create a ‘high’ without any health risks that are associated with smoking is adding considerably to the sales of CBD-based cannabis infused drinks. This study estimates that gains from CBD cannabis infused drinks will continue to comparatively larger in the market.

Research Scope

Cannabis Infused Drinks Market – Research Methodology

A realistic methodology along with holistic approach forms the foundation of the valuable insights mentioned in the cannabis infused drinks market. The Fact.MR report enumerates exhaustive information on the growth prospects of cannabis infused drinks sector along with captivating insights into the forecast analysis of the market.

Extensive primary and secondary research has been done to garner actionable insights into the forecast analysis of cannabis infused drinks market. The report on cannabis infused drinks market has also undergone cross-validation to ensure the delivery of authentic information to the market enthusiasts.

