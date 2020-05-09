Content Moderation Solutions Market To 2027 Likely To Experience A Tremendous Growth In Near Future

The global content moderation solutions market is projected to register a CAGR of more than 10% between 2019 and 2027. The global content moderation solutions market is projected to be driven by the increasing spending on digital advertising. Marketing leaders are spending more on their websites, digital commerce, and digital advertising.

The global content moderation solutions market is expected to reach a value of nearly US$ 11,800 Mn by 2027 from the projected value of nearly US$ 5,400 Mn in 2019.

The content moderation solutions market in North America holds a prominent share of the global content moderation solutions market, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, followed by the content moderation solutions market in Europe.

The content moderation solutions market in North America remains the leading regional market in the global content moderation solutions market, with revenue estimated to reach nearly US$ 1,900 Mn in 2019.

The content moderation solutions markets in the Middle East & Africa and South America are expected to experience moderate growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global content moderation solutions market during the forecast period. This is attributable to increasing digitization initiatives by governments across the region, which has hastened infrastructure development, leading to a rise in smartphone as well as Internet users in the region. This is leading to the creation of more and more digital content, which would eventually boost the content moderation solutions market.

Content Moderation Solutions Market – Definition

The content moderation solutions market report provides analysis of the global content moderation solutions market for the period 2019–2027, wherein, 2018 is the base year, and 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period.

The study on the content moderation solutions market would help clients in understanding the adoption analysis of content moderation solutions among different sizes of enterprises for different content moderation needs, including text moderation, comment moderation, and video moderation.

Content moderation is the process of evaluating text, images, videos, profiles, and other content uploaded by users, to ensure that it does not violate legal, safety, cultural, or community standards. It is the practice of monitoring and applying a pre-determined set of rules and guidelines to user-generated content in order to determine if the communication (a post, in particular) is acceptable or not.

North America Content Moderation Solutions Market – Snapshot

North America is seen as the growth hub for new technology-driven enterprise business models, due to its start-up ecosystem and quick adoption of technology solutions by enterprises in the region. For this very reason, North America is expected to witness the highest opportunity addition for the content moderation solutions market, globally, with Asia Pacific being the next closest region in the global content moderation solutions market.

Content Moderation Solutions Market – Company Profile Snapshot

Besedo:

Founded in 2002, Besedo is specialized in providing automated and manual content moderation to small and large sites across the globe. The company reviews and moderates more than 570 million pieces of content, annually, with the help of its content moderation tools.

Appen Limited:

Founded in 1996, Appen Limited is one of the leading players engaged in the development of high-quality, human-annotated datasets for artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company offers content moderation solutions for several types of content, including consumer reviews, social media comments, and news comments.

Other major players operating in the global content moderation solutions market and profiled in the report include Accenture PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., ALEGION, Clarifai, Inc., Open Access, and Cogito Tech LLC. The global content moderation solutions market is largely driven by the high demand for digital content and exponential growth in content volumes.

