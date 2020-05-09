Early Warning Radar Market To 2027 By New Business Developments, Innovations, And Top Companies

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global early warning radar market. In terms of revenue, the global early warning radar market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global early warning radar market.

Modern airborne early warning radars help detect, track, and control interceptors. Military radar systems aid air and ground surveillance, early detection, air traffic control, and sea navigation in a big way. These systems are also used to track terrorist activities, along with cameras that use ultrasonic frequency and multiple object detection, using image processing to achieve higher national border protection. The procurement of air defense systems and radars would drive the military radar market as a result of increasing regional instability and transnational disputes. Likewise, the production of drones and UAVs is estimated to also propel the military radar sector during the forecast period.

Global Early Warning Radar Market: Market Dynamics

An early-warning radar is a system that is mostly utilized to identify long-range targets, which allows defense forces to be alerted as early as possible before an attacker hits a target, providing air defense units maximum time to operate and retaliate. This compares to devices that are mostly used to track weapons, which tend to offer shorter ranges, but provide higher precision.

Early warning radars, along with cameras, are being used with ultrasonic frequency that employs image processing so as to provide higher security at national borders. The need for advanced situational awareness and information dissemination abilities is driving the development and procurement of several radars for aircraft, rotorcraft, and UAVs.

Early warning radar systems help defense and paramilitary forces achieve varied capabilities such as relatively low-cost ISR improved, electronic attack (EA), strike missions, suppression/destruction of enemy air defense (SEAD / DEAD), network nodes, communications relays, and search and rescue (CSAR) combat. Such radars are better equipped to detect targets and also track multiple targets. Compared to previous vacuum-tube-based radars, these also have a longer range and multi-function capabilities. Such developments have led to significant adoption, with these new systems replacing obsolete TWT and klystron-based radars.

Expenditure on defense is anticipated to be driven by the ever-growing need for early threat detection and situational awareness, technological innovations in the industry, adaptability to new platforms, internal and external security threats, territorial disputes, and modernization initiatives undertaken by armed forces across the world. The growing demand for border surveillance radars and the need for new generation air and missile defense systems is expected to offer significant opportunities to the early warning radar market during the forecast period.

Global Early Warning Radar Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific is a prominent market for early warning radars, globally. Expansion of the early warning radar market in the region can be attributed to considerably high investments in research & development activities by manufacturers operating in the region. Moreover, the rising adoption of early warning radars in developing economies in Asia Pacific, owing to technological advancements and cost-efficiency, is also attributed to drive the early warning radar market in the region. Emerging economies in the region are witnessing expansion of military infrastructure. This, in turn, is boosting the overall demand for early warning radars.

The early warning radar market in North America is estimated to expand significantly during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a large number of prominent market players in the region, and continuous technological advancements. The early warning radar market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a moderate pace in the near future, due to the considerable expansion of the defense sector in this region.

Global Early Warning Radar Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global early warning radar market include CurtissWright Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Thales Group, SAAB A.B., Elbit Systems Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, and The Raytheon Company.

