Fatty Acid Ester of Ascorbic Acid Market Observe Substantial Growth by 2017-2027

Global Fatty Acid Ester of Ascorbic Acid Market: Overview

Fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid comprises of an ester of palmitic acid and ascorbic acid. It is prepared synthetically and used in various applications in combination with alpha-Tocopherols. Fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid is used in products such as moisturizers, shampoo, tinned baby food, scotch eggs, sausages, pork pies, chicken stock cubes, and baby formula as a vitamin supplement, a color preservative, and as an antioxidant. The North America fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid market accounts for relatively high revenue share, followed by Western Europe fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid market.

Global Fatty Acid Ester of Ascorbic Acid Market: Dynamics

The important factor driving the global fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid market include growing industry such as food and beverages, personal care, and pharmaceutical across the globe. High demand for tinned baby food, baby formula, and nutraceuticals is also an important factor fuelling the global fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid market. The vitamin C is an essential factor for the cardiovascular system, immune system, healthy bones and teeth, and decreases the chances of occurrence of cancer due to its antioxidant property by lowering free radical formation in the body. This, in turn, resulted in driving the growth of global fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid market. The macroeconomic factors making a positive impact on the global fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid market include growing health consciousness of consumers, increasing population, changing consumer lifestyle, the rapid rate of urbanization, and increasing domestic income. The company manufacturing fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid products has a significant opportunity in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, attributed to high demand for food supplements over the forecast period. Companies have a significant opportunity in the global fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid market through collaboration with end-users i.e. food, supplement, and pharmaceutical product manufacturers.

Global Fatty Acid Ester of Ascorbic Acid Market: Segmentation

The global fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid market is segmented by application, product form, and by region. By application, the global fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid market is fragmented as food supplements, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. Among these, the food supplements segment is expected to contribute to the significant revenue share with a relatively high growth rate followed by pharmaceutical segment over the forecast period in the global fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid market.

Global Fatty Acid Ester of Ascorbic Acid Market: Regional Overview

By geographies, the global fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid market is segmented into seven regions — North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Among the regions, North America dominates the global fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid market in terms of value, owing to a significant revenue share of nutraceuticals market. Western Europe is followed by North ASmerica in the global fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid market, attributed to rapidly rising demand for heath supplements across the region. The APEJ is expected to account for relatively high volume share in the global fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid market, owing to rapidly changing the lifestyle of the consumer and growing personal care market across the region. Eastern Europe and Japan also accounts for significant value share in the global fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid market. Latin America and Middle East Africa is expected to have a moderate opportunity for the fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid market, owing to growing economy. Overall, the outlook for the global fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

Global Fatty Acid Ester of Ascorbic Acid Market: Key Players

Few players of fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid market include Geo-Young Corporation, Foodchem International Corporation, Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd., Dongguan City Geen Food Technology Company, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., EFG ELBE Fetthandel GMBH, and Parchem fine & specialty chemicals.

