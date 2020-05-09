Fruit Water Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2016 – 2024

The global Fruit Water market is forecasted to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 registering a CAGR growth of around XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The recent market report provides a detailed analysis of the current structure of the Fruit Water market along with the estimated trajectory of the market over the course of the stipulated timeframe.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the numerous factors that are anticipated to impact the market dynamics with utmost precision and accuracy. The SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis provides a clear picture about the current operations of the various market players operating in the global Fruit Water market.

Segmentation analysis of Fruit Water Market

The global fruit water market is segmented on the basis of product category, form, flavors, packaging and region. Based on product category, fruit water is segmented into sweetened water and unsweetened water. On the basis of form, fruit water market is segmented into natural and organic form. On the basis of flavors, fruit water market is segmented into white grape, mango, aloe vera, pineapple, coconut, and others. On the basis of packaging, global fruit water market is segmented into plastic bottles, cans, tetra packs, and pouches. Fruit water market is further segmented on the basis of distribution channel into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience store, specialty stores, online stores and others such as vending machines, cash and carry retailers etc.

Global Fruit Water Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global fruit water market is segmented into major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for fruit water. Rising health consciousness and increasing demand of natural fruit flavors that enhance the taste and are free of artificial ingredients, preservatives and high sugar, is one of the factor contributing significantly to the high market share of fruit water in North America. Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing market during the reviewed period.

Global Fruit Water Market: Growth Drivers

Fruit water market is expected to witness modest growth during the next couple of years. It is expected to be driven by its health benefits, antioxidants properties, nutritional value, and better taste. The trend of clean label and natural flavors in the food & beverages has provided a significant boost to the growth of fruit water market. The rapid growth is further supported by various macro-economic factors such as population growth, recovered GDP, and increased disposable income that elevated the demand of fruit water. Rapid urbanization coupled with the changing life-style, change in taste and preferences, change in eating habits, along with the growing awareness level regarding health benefits of fruit water is fueling the growth of global fruit water market. However, rising cost of raw materials and the issues pertaining to the stability and sustainability of natural flavors over synthetic flavors are some of the factors challenging the growth of fruit water market. Food technologist and companies in this market are continuously involved in research & development activities to innovate and introduce new variants of fruit water that can enhance the taste and nutritional value attached to it.

Global Fruit Water Market: Players

Some of the global key players in the fruit water market includes The Coca-Cola Company, Zpirit Foods Inc., National Beverage Corp., Clearly Food & Beverage Company, Ltd, Hint Inc., Adirondack beverages, Inc., Prystine Food & Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Fresh Fruit Ingredients Inc., among others. Companies in the global fruit water market are focusing upon expanding their product portfolio through new product launches.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and others)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Benelux, Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The report ponders over the market scenario in various geographies and highlights the major opportunities, trends, and challenges faced by market players in each region. An in-depth country wise analysis of each major region provides readers a deep understanding of the regional aspects of the market including, the market share, pricing analysis, revenue growth, and more.

The market report on the Fruit Water market addresses some important questions such as:

Why are several market players eyeing opportunities in region 1? What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted my market players to improve their foothold in the market? In terms of consumption, which product is expected to attain maximum sales? How has the regulatory landscape influenced the Fruit Water market growth? Which end-use industry is expected to drive the growth of the Fruit Water market?

Crucial data enclosed in the Fruit Water Market report:

Key raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, manufacturers in the Fruit Water market

Observable trends, opportunities for new market players, and challenges faced by regional players

Revenue analysis of the leading companies operating in the Fruit Water market

Most preferred sales channels adopted by market players

Expected pipeline projects and research & development activities

