Game Engines Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2025: Unity Technologies , Epic Games , Crytek

Game Engine refers to the software used to design and develop Video games. The software is used by developer in order to create games for mobile devices, personal computer and consoles. It plays a vital role in planning and coding the game and allows developer to include physics engine, sound, animation, collision detection, Scripting and Memory management. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Unity Technologies (United States) , Epic Games (United States) , Crytek (Germany) , Valve Corporation (United States) , YoYo Games (United Kingdom) , The Game Creators (United Kingdom) , Sony (Japan) , Amazon (United States) , GameSalad (United States) , Silicon Studio Corp (Japan) and Garage Games (United States).

Development in the Game Industry

Growing Usage of Mobile-Based Educational Games

Surging Need for User Engagement Across Enterprises and Consumer Brands

An engine should be user-friendly for all of its client’s

Difficulty in Testing

Explosion to the Digital World

The following are the major objectives of the study

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global Game Engines market on the basis of product [3D Game Engines , 2.5D Game Engines and 2D Game Engines] , application [PC Games , Mobile Games , TV Games and Other Games], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the Game Engines market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Game Engines industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Game Engines market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.

