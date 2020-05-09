Global Bike Helmet Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The global Bike Helmet Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

The advancement of the international marketplace is owing to the occurrence of severe rules directing the usage of helmets. The rising inclination of biking as an arrangement of workout to cut fat while improvising aptness is pouring the development of the global bike helmet market. Besides, bicycles are cost-effective and also environmentally friendly means of transport, as equated to other vehicles, which has enrolled in an increase in the number of cyclists around the world in these years. The Global Bike Helmet Market is predictable to record a CAGR of 5.35% and is projected to reach USD 1,118.7 Million by 2024. The evolution of the global market is due to the presence of severe government norms concerning the use of protecting gear when riding bicycles or bikes. Furthermore, product inventions with progressive safety features along with improved looks of the product are further improving the progress of the market. Bike helmets generally serve more than one purpose, including increased visibility, crash and weather protection thus accommodating communications devices. The helmet is generally intended to accompaniment the shape of the skull to offer extreme protection and act as a guard. Furthermore, the mounting trend of specialized cycle races and cumulative occurrences of bike accidents are probable to impact the global market and its growth. Though, the high prices of bike helmets are predictable to hamper the growth of the market during the said forecast period. Bike helmets are protecting gear worn to defend the head of the cyclist in case of an accident if the case happened to be so. The global bike helmet market is likely to record a noteworthy growth during the said forecast period.

Major players operating in the Bike Helmet market include:

The proposed spectators in the Global bike helmet Market are traders, distributors and wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Bike helmet manufacturers and Governments, associations and industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the global bike helmet market are concentrating on product introductions and firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the Global High-performance seals market are companies like MET-Helmets (Italy), SCOTT Sports SA. (Switzerland), Vista Outdoor Operations LLC (US), Uvex Sports (Germany), KASK S.p.a. (Italy), Orbea (Spain), Specialized Bicycle Components (US), Dorel Sports (Canada), Limar Srl (Italy) and Trek Bicycle Corporation (US).

Major segments covered in the Bike Helmet Market report include:

The global bike helmet market has been segmented by Type under which is included Sports Helmets, MTB Helmets and road helmets, then segmented by Application and is given further for Sports/Adventure and Daily Transportation.

