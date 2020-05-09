Global Cloud Gaming Market 2017, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The global cloud gaming market is projected to register a CAGR of 24.6% and responsible for a market value of 3,806.52 million in the year 2023, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

Cloud gaming, also called on-demand gaming, removes the requirement for any particular hardware to play games. Rising understanding of high-speed internet, escalating acceptance of smart devices, improving application of gaming as a service, and digital transformation in the media & entertainment industry are a few of the factors pushing the growth of the market. Due to the innovations in mobile technology and high Internet access, Digital transformation has influenced the media and entertainment industry substantially. Earlier, newspapers, magazines, and radios were the main method of supply of information; though, with digitization, information is mainly spread via social media platforms, television, and the Internet. Digitalization of information has allowed end users to store, access, and share data across several platforms, across the globe. Cloud gaming allows distant matter storage in a related environment, thereby cutting the storage concerns as well as improving the availability and touch of the content. Furthermore, the cloud improves in reorganization content on several smart devices, further enhancing content delivery through all mediums.

The worldwide Cloud Gaming market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends.

Major players operating in the Cloud Gaming market include:

Sony Corporation (Japan), PlayGiga (Spain), Ltd (China), Microsoft Corporation (US), Cirrascale Corporation (US), Google, LLC (US), Ubitus Inc. (US), Game Fly (US), Playkey (US), Tsinghua Tongfang Co., Zynga, Inc. (US), Nvidia Corporation (US), and Hatch Entertainment Ltd (Finland) are some of the prominent players of the Cloud Gaming Market.

Major segments covered in the Cloud Gaming Market report include:

Cloud Gaming Market has been fragmented by type, by gaming system, by deployment, by end user and by region. On the basis of type, the cloud gaming market is divided into Video Streaming and File Streaming. Based on gaming System the cloud gaming market is segmented into G-Cluster, Steam In-Home Streaming, Remote Play, StreamMyGame, PlayStation, and Others. On the basis of deployment, the cloud gaming market is divided into Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud. Based on end-user the cloud gaming market is segmented into Casual Gamers, Serious Gamers, and Social Gamers.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents:

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Growth Factors

1.1.1 Growing penetration of high speed internet and smart devices.

1.1.2 Increasing demand for gaming as a service, reducing cost of owing games.

1.1.3 Integration with AR & VR enabled technology.

1.1.4 Growing digitization in Media & entertainment industry.

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Unavailability of high speed internet in most of the regions.

1.2.2 Lack of proper cloud infrastructure.

2 Market Factor Analysis

2.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Supply Chain Analysis

3 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Type

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Sub-segment

3.2.1 Video Streaming

3.2.2 File Streaming

4 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Gaming System

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Sub-Segment

4.2.1 G – Cluster

4.2.2 Steam In home Streaming

4.2.3 Remote Play

4.2.4 StreamMyGame

4.2.5 Playstation Now

4.2.6 Others

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Company Profiles

5.3.1 Sony Corporation (Japan)

5.3.1.1 Company Overview

5.3.1.2 Type/Services Offering

5.3.1.3 Strategy

5.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

5.3.2 Game Fly (U.S.)

5.3.2.1 Company Overview

5.3.2.2 Type/Services Offering

5.3.2.3 Strategy

5.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

5.3.3 Nvidia Corporation (U.S.)

5.3.3.1 Company Overview

5.3.3.2 Type/Services Offering

5.3.3.3 Strategy

5.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

5.3.4 Ubitus Inc (U.S.)

5.3.4.1 Company Overview

5.3.4.2 Types/Services Offering

5.3.4.3 Strategy

5.3.5 Playkey (U.S.)

5.3.5.1 Company Overview

5.3.5.2 Type/ Service offered

5.3.5.3 Strategy

5.3.6 PlayGiga (Spain)

5.3.6.1 Company overview

5.3.6.2 Type/ Service offering

5.3.7 Tsinghua Tongfang Co., Ltd (China)

5.3.7.1 Company Overview

5.3.7.2 Type/ Service offered

5.3.8 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

5.3.8.1 Company Overview

5.3.8.2 Type/ Service offered

5.3.8.3 Strategy

5.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

5.3.9 Zynga, Inc. (U.S.)

5.3.9.1 Company Overview

5.3.9.2 Type/ Service offered

5.3.9.3 Strategy

5.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

5.3.10 Cirrascale Corporation (U.S.)

5.3.10.1 Company Overview

5.3.10.2 Types/Services Offered

5.3.11 Google, LLC. (U.S.)

5.3.11.1 Company Overview

5.3.11.2 Types/Services offered

5.3.11.3 Strategy

5.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

5.3.12 Hatch Entertainment Ltd. (Finland)

5.3.12.1 Company Overview

5.3.12.2 Types/Services offered



