Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.49% to reach USD 594.3 Million by the year 2024., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

DMC is mostly used in the production of polycarbonate. It is considered as a greener alternative for manufacturing polycarbonates as it does not generate phenols or acids. Moreover, growing concerns for eco-friendly production of thermoplastics has further boosted the DMC production. In addition, growing environmental concerns and stringent regulations to protect environmental health along with substantial competitive benefits of DMC are propelling the global market growth The growing production of polycarbonate on account of growing demand in the automotive and electronics industries is expected to propel the global dimethyl carbonate (DMC) market growth, as DMC is mostly used in the production of polycarbonate. It is considered as a greener alternative for manufacturing polycarbonates as it does not generate phenols or acids. Likewise, growing demand for DMC from the paints and coating industry to generate water-based eco-friendly paints is likely to generate lucrative opportunities for the market players operating this market. The global dimethyl carbonate (DMC) market has been segmented into grade, application, end use, and region. On the basis of grade, the industrial segment held the major market share of 48.09% in the year 2018 and is expected to reach USD 296.75 million during the review period owing to its maximum DMC content (>99 weight %). It is mostly used in the production of polycarbonate which is extensively used in the automotive and electronic industries. Furthermore, it is used in the production of adhesives and cleaning agents.

Major players operating in the Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) market include:

The proposed spectators in the global dimethyl carbonate (DMC) market are Dimethyl carbonate manufacturers, Nationalized laboratory, Traders and distributors of dimethyl carbonate, Potential investors, Production process industries and Raw material suppliers. Tangshan Chaoyang Chemical Co., Ltd., (China),Tongling Jintai Chemical Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), and Kowa India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Alfa Aesar, Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China), Merck KGaA (Germany),), HaiKe Chemical Group Ltd. (China), Arrow Chemical Group Corp. (China), Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan),. Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan), are some of the prominent players operating in the global dimethyl carbonate (DMC) market

Major segments covered in the Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market report include:

Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market has been segmented on the basis of Grade, application and region. By grade the global dimethyl carbonate market has been divided into Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, and Battery Grade. By application the Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market has been segmented into Polycarbonate, Fuel Additive, Solvent, Pharmaceuticals, Lithium Battery, Pesticides and Others.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Robust demand for manufacturing polycarbonate due to its surging use in the automotive and electronics industries

4.2.2 Highly preferred eco-friendly alternative solvent over its counterparts

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Technological complexities associated with the production of the desired grade of DMC

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Growing demand from the paints & coatings industry

4.5 Trends

4.5.1 Substantial penetration of lightweight electric vehicles in Asia Pacific

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material

5.1.2 Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Producers

5.1.3 Distributors

5.1.4 End-use Industries

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Threat of Rivalry

5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Supplier

5.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyer

5.3 Pricing Analysis

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 Raw Material Price Trends

5.3.3 Supply-Demand Scenario

5.3.4 End-Use industrial development/overview

6 Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market by Grade

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industrial Grade

6.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

6.4 Battery Grade

6.5 Others

7 Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polycarbonate

7.3 Fuel Additive

7.4 Solvent

7.5 Lithium Battery

7.6 Pharmaceuticals

7.7 Pesticides

7.8 Others



