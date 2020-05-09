Global Magnesium Chloride Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2024

The Global Magnesium Chloride Market is projected to record a CAGR of 4.65% to extend an amount of USD 212,823.3 Thousand by year 2024, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Growth Factors and Restraints

The major factor anticipated to curtail the market growth is the availability of substitutes. Magnesium chloride (MgCl2) is a spontaneously arising mineral salt, usually taken from saltwater and saline. In sheer form, it is unscented and colorless, powdered stuff with a nasty taste. It is extremely solvable in water and is frequently discovered in the hydrated state as it tends to soak up humidity from the air. Also, on a commercial scale it is created by countering solid magnesium hydroxide with hydrochloric acid respectively.

The high pressure for magnesium chloride in the province is credited to the swift development and growth in populations such as India, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia. Rapid economic development and expansion have stemmed in a rush in the amount of domestic and business production pursuits which has thus strengthened the requirement for cement and hence the need for magnesium chloride.

The worldwide Magnesium Chloride market research report provides a deep-dive analysis of the present market situation and future market trends. The analysis provided in the report help the manufacturers, companies, service providers, etc. as a major guiding factor for decision making and analyzing the current and future market situations. The report also analyzes the major players operating in the market.

Major players operating in the Magnesium Chloride market include:

The proposed spectators in the Global Magnesium Chloride Market are Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Magnesium chloride manufacturers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global Magnesium Chloride Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the Global Magnesium Chloride Market are companies like Nedmag B.V. (the Netherlands), DEUSA International GmbH (Germany), NikoMag (Russia), Skyline Chemical Corporation (US), Compass Minerals (US), K+S KALI GmbH (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), ICL (Israel), HuiTai Investment Co., Ltd (China) and Intrepid (US).

Major segments covered in the Magnesium Chloride Market report include:

The Global Magnesium Chloride Market has been segmented by grade, by form and by the application. Based on grade, the industrial-grade segment is expected to achieve a valuation of around USD 155,083.0 thousand by the end of the evaluation phase. The development of this sector can be recognized to its extensive use in functions such as the creation of magnesium, liquid chlorine, high-purity magnesia, textile and paper, cement, in freezing and fireproofing as well as a melting agent. On the basis of application, the melting agent application is forecasted to record a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The pressure for magnesium chloride as a melting agent is increasing owing to its low destructive nature and low harmfulness. By form, the liquid division is projected to record a major CAGR of over 4.5% during the assessment period. This is for the reason that the liquid magnesium chloride is extensively used as an anti-icing agent as it slows down the development of ice and precludes connection to the exterior of the road. Furthermore, it is favored over other replacements such as sodium chloride primarily since it is less acidic.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents:

1 Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

3.1 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

4.6 List of Assumptions

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Extensive Use of Magnesium Chloride in Anti-icing Application

5.2.2 Health Benefits Associated with the Consumption of Magnesium Chloride

5.2.3 Use of Magnesium Chloride in Cement Production

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Availability of Substitutes

5.4 Opportunity

5.4.1 Growing Adoption of Magnesium Chloride in Wastewater Treatment

5.5 Trends

5.5.1 Benefits Associated with Magnesium Chloride Baths and Soaks

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Market Concentration

6.1.2 Key Industry Stakeholders

6.1.3 Logistics Scenario

6.1.4 Supply Chain Levels

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Threat of Rivalry

6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3 Pricing Analysis, 2016-2018 (USD/TON)

6.3.1 Trade Analysis

7 Global Magnesium Chloride Market, by Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Liquid

7.3 Flakes

8 Global Magnesium Chloride Market, by Grade

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Industrial

8.3 Food and Pharmaceutical

9 Global Magnesium Chloride Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Deicing Agent

9.3 Dust Suppressant

9.4 Chemicals & Derivatives

9.5 Building Materials

9.6 Pharmaceuticals

9.7 Food & Feed

9.8 Others



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

