Identify Hidden Opportunities of Advanced Visualization Market | General Electric, Siemens , Toshiba

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 105 pages on title ‘Global Advanced Visualization Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) and important players such as General Electric (United States) , Siemens AG (Germany) , Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) , Toshiba Corporation (Japan) , Terarecon (United States) , Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan) , Pro Medicus Limited (Australia) , Carestream Health (United States) , Agfa-Geveart N.V. (Belgium) and Qi Imaging (United States)

Summary

Scope of the Study

Advanced Visualization provides advanced technique and tools in the healthcare industries which will help to diagnosis of diseases and treatment. It also provides improvements in AV software such as integration of PACS & AV tools. The market study is being classified by Type (Hardware , Software and Services(Implementation, Post-sale and Maintenance, Consulting/Optimization, Training and Education Services)), by Application (Radiology , Cardiology , Orthopaedics , Oncology , Vascular , Neurology and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) .

General Electric (United States) , Siemens AG (Germany) , Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) , Toshiba Corporation (Japan) , Terarecon (United States) , Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan) , Pro Medicus Limited (Australia) , Carestream Health (United States) , Agfa-Geveart N.V. (Belgium) and Qi Imaging (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study.

Market Drivers

• Increasing Demand in Healthcare Industry

• Rising chronic diseases needs Better Diagnosis

Market Trend

• Technological Advancement

Restraints

• Lack of Professionals

• Restricted Medical Reimbursements for Radiology-based Diagnosis

Opportunities

Increasing Demand in Tools and Techniques in Developing Countries

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 18th September 2018, Siemens has acquired Sheffield to deliver advanced 3D data visualization, high-end rendering and VR capabilities.

May 31, 2018 TeraRecon has announced Northstar AI, which will help physician to interact with individual measurements, markings, and findings created by AI image processing algorithms.

Key Target Audience

• Advanced visualization software Manufactures

• Hospitals and Surgical Centres

• Diagnostic and Research Centre

• Healthcare and IT Industries

• Research labs

• Government and Private Market research Organizations

• Others

