Integrated Bridge Systems Market Analysis Reveals Explosive Growth by 2025

Integrated bridge systems (IBS) is that the combination of systems which are interconnected, so as to monitor bridge operation for increased safety as well as efficient bridge management. It also allows acquiring & monitoring of sensor information of numerous operations such as communication, passage execution, machinery control, safety, security, among others. These systems are designed for vessels such as container ships, tankers, mega yachts, and others. Recently, technological advancement has achieved the latest generation of bridge consoles which offers the ultimate ergonomic design for ease of operation as well as maintenance.

The main targets of the company for this study are Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine (United Kingdom), Raytheon Anschütz GmbH (Germany), Furuno Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan), Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Norway), Transas NR. Ltd. (Russia), Radio Maritima Internacional, S.A. (Spain), Wartsila Valmarine (Norway), Tokyo Keiki Inc. (Japan), Marine Technologies, LLC (United States) and Praxis Automation Technology (Netherlands).

Market Drivers

Growth in World Seaborne Trade

Market Trend

Latest Technological Advancements

Restraints

Digitalization to Render Ships Vulnerable to Cyber Threats

Opportunities

Stricter Navigational Safety Regulations and Awareness

Challenges

Cost-Intensive Customization of an Integrated Bridge Systems

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 16 Nov 2018, Mackay Communications, Inc. has announced its collaboration with Nichols Brothers Boat Builders and Lindblad Expeditions in the design, supply as well as installation of advanced integrated bridge systems (IBS).

On 4 Sept. 2018, MTU a division of Rolls Royce Plc. Has unveiled the new integrated bridge concept for safe and efficient ship operation. It offers comprehensive vessel monitoring solution with safe & efficient management. And On 23 Feb. 2017, Raytheon Anschütz, a global leader in IBS, had been selected by BAE Systems to offer the Integrated Navigation and Bridge System (INBS) for the United Kingdom Royal Navy’s new Type 26 Global Combat Ships.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the Global Integrated Bridge Systems Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2018 to 2024, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Integrated Bridge Systems Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Global Integrated Bridge Systems Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Integrated Bridge Systems Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Integrated Bridge Systems Market, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Platform: Commercial Ships, Naval Warships

Size: Small Ships, Medium Ships, Large Ships

Software: Synapsis NX, K–Bridge sensor integrator (SINT), Visionmaster FT, Napa Logbook, Naviplanner 4000

Component: Small Ship Integrated Bridge System Component, Medium Ship Integrated Bridge System Component, Large Ship Integrated Bridge System Component

Module: Radar System, Communication Console, ECDIS System

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

List of players also available in Coverage: Rolls Royce (United Kingdom) , L3 Communications Mapps Inc. (Canada) , Mackay Communications, Inc. (United States)

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Global Integrated Bridge Systems industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. We interviewed all major sources to collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects. In the extensive primary research process conducted for this study, industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology and innovation directors, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Global Integrated Bridge Systems companies and organizations, we conducted interviews to acquire and verify both quantitative aspects.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation based on the industry’s lowest level of industry, geographical markets and key developments in market and technology-driven core development.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Integrated Bridge Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Integrated Bridge Systems Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Integrated Bridge Systems market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Integrated Bridge Systems Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Integrated Bridge Systems

Chapter 4: Presenting the Integrated Bridge Systems Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Integrated Bridge Systems market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

