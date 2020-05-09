Lycopene Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2016 – 2024

The global Lycopene market is forecasted to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 registering a CAGR growth of around XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The recent market report provides a detailed analysis of the current structure of the Lycopene market along with the estimated trajectory of the market over the course of the stipulated timeframe.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the numerous factors that are anticipated to impact the market dynamics with utmost precision and accuracy. The SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis provides a clear picture about the current operations of the various market players operating in the global Lycopene market.

Segmentation analysis of Lycopene Market

Market Segmentation

The global lycopene market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region. The lycopene market is segmented on the basis of type mainly into synthetic lycopene and organic lycopene. The synthetic lycopene is made by using chemical solvents and synthetic raw materials, whereas organic lycopene is made by using natural solvents and natural raw materials.

The lycopene market is segmented on the basis of application type in which lycopene is used in applications such as cosmetics in creams and lotions, pharmaceuticals in tablets and capsules, food coloring agent in food products such as ready-to-eat meat products, beverages, nutritional bars, dietary supplements and dairy products. Hence, the global lycopene market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Lycopene Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global lycopene industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, Europe has developed as the most dominant region in global lycopene market followed by North America. Increasing usage of lycopene in meat industry coupled with rising demand for natural colorants, has strengthened the growth of global lycopene market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Lycopene Market: Growth Drivers

The global lycopene market driving factors are increasing demand for organic-based lycopene products which contains anti-cancer properties that protects against degenerative diseases. The other driving factor for lycopene market is the rising demand for natural colorants in ready-to-eat meat products, coupled with the expansion of end-use applications of lycopene in food and beverage industries, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Along with increasing usage of lycopene in various industries, the global lycopene market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Lycopene Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global Lycopene market include DSM, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, BASF, General Nutrition Center, Lycored, Jamieson, NBTY, Kagome, Bayer AG and Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development Co. Ltd. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global Lycopene market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global Lycopene market till 2024.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and others)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Benelux, Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The report ponders over the market scenario in various geographies and highlights the major opportunities, trends, and challenges faced by market players in each region. An in-depth country wise analysis of each major region provides readers a deep understanding of the regional aspects of the market including, the market share, pricing analysis, revenue growth, and more.

The market report on the Lycopene market addresses some important questions such as:

Why are several market players eyeing opportunities in region 1? What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted my market players to improve their foothold in the market? In terms of consumption, which product is expected to attain maximum sales? How has the regulatory landscape influenced the Lycopene market growth? Which end-use industry is expected to drive the growth of the Lycopene market?

Crucial data enclosed in the Lycopene Market report:

Key raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, manufacturers in the Lycopene market

Observable trends, opportunities for new market players, and challenges faced by regional players

Revenue analysis of the leading companies operating in the Lycopene market

Most preferred sales channels adopted by market players

Expected pipeline projects and research & development activities

