Mainframe Modernization Services Market To 2027 Innovations & Competitive Analysis – Forecast

Mainframe modernization services are used to adopt new technology to drive competition differentiation. Mainframes are increasingly being replaced in enterprises to increase the operational activity of systems. Many companies want to modernize their mainframe environment, but issues such as system down time and impact on enterprise core system which postponed the modernization procedure and increase the risk with enterprise data.

Mainframe modernization service providers are offering complete solutions for the system update and integration process. Companies are adopting three methods for mainframe modernization: accelerate, renew, and transform. Accelerate process includes the optimization of cost of running the mainframe and the company can shift application system on lower cost hardware system.

The renew process considers the improvement in agile process and increases the return on investment. Transform process includes the strategic migration of applications to next generation architecture. Mainframe modernization service providers are taking precautions for minimum downtime, avoiding application or data loss, and continuously updating the core system. Software development companies require the latest version of software to execute complicated programs, which requires high-end modern technology.

Growing demand for technological advancement in digitization of the core system and cost effective solutions which maintain the security of the system is driving the growth of the mainframe modernization services market. Additionally, this service enables the development of new business models of the company such as IT and Telecom which is supported by new technologies such as automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and newer class of the dataset architecture. The advancement in mainframe architecture is expected to propel mainframe modernization services market growth. Maximum downtime for the mainframe modernization process and lack of developers with in-depth knowledge of technologies is a restraint to mainframe modernization services market growth.

The modernization process provides the mobility access to current organization systems and also offers access to the cloud platform. Increasing demand for mainframe modernization services creates opportunity in terms of revenue to solution providers. Companies are expected to adopt mainframe modernization to maintain their dominance in the technological field and provide innovative solutions to customers. In mainframe modernization, solution provides are expected to offers additional service such as application modernization, cloud platform modernization to enhance the mainframe modernization services market share of the modernization services. Which increase performance of the system and minimize the data access issues.

The mainframe modernization services market can be segmented in terms of type, enterprise size, end-user, and geography. Based on type, the mainframe modernization services market can be categorized into horizontal modernization and vertical modernization. Based on enterprise size, the mainframe modernization services market can be segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Large enterprises are expected to adopt these services to improve the response time for system queries.

Based on end-user, the mainframe modernization services market can be categorized into government, education, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation & logistics, IT & telecom, and advertisement & media planning. Based on geography, the mainframe modernization services market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. North America is expected to have a large share in the mainframe modernization services market due to the presence of major service providers in North America and increasing demand for new technological update process in organizations. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the mainframe modernization services market due to growing spending in the IT industry and increasing demand for secure outsourced service providers for modernization processes across the region.

Major players operating in the mainframe modernization services market include Infosys Limited, Software AG, CAST, Mphasis, FUJITSU, Syntel, Inc., Nous Infosystems Pvt. Ltd., HCL Technologies Limited, Cognizant, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Accenture, Radixweb, QAT Global, Broadcom, Studioviv.nl, Bell Integrator, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Macrosoft Inc., Micro Focus International plc, UST GLOBAL INC., Oracle Corporation, and Idexcel, Inc.

