Network Monitoring Equipment Market Global Demand, Key Players, Overview, Supply and Consumption Analysis 2018 – 2026

The global Network Monitoring Equipment Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 – 2026. The business intelligence study of the Network Monitoring Equipment Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Network Monitoring Equipment Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Network Monitoring Equipment Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Network Monitoring Equipment Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Network Monitoring Equipment Market report?

Learn the behavior pattern of every Network Monitoring Equipment Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Network Monitoring Equipment landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization

The Network Monitoring Equipment Market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Network Monitoring Equipment Market share and why?

What strategies are the Network Monitoring Equipment Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?

Why region is expected to lead the global Network Monitoring Equipment Market?

What factors are negatively affecting the Network Monitoring Equipment Market growth?

What will be the value of the global Network Monitoring Equipment Market by the end of 2029?

Key Players

The prominent players in the global network monitoring equipment market are Gigamon, NetScout Systems, VIAVI Solutions (Viavi), APCON, Garland Technology, Juniper Networks, Big Switch Networks, Zenoss, Network Critical, Corvil, CALIENT Technologies, and Netgear, among others.

Regional Overview

Geographically, North America is expected to create potential and new revenue models for the network monitoring equipment manufacturers. Ongoing technological advancements in the region and digital transformation of various industry verticals in the U.S. and Canada are the key growth factors for the global network monitoring equipment market in North America. Furthermore, North America is the early adopter of industrial revolution 4.0 technologies and systems, which is also supporting the demand for the network monitoring equipment in North America. Further, due to presence of global automotive companies in Europe, the network monitoring equipment market has huge market potential and expected to create potential growth opportunities for the network monitoring equipment manufacturers. Moreover, Asian countries such as India, China, and Japan are taking initiatives to promote foreign direct investment and making favorable business conditions for the investors. Such factors are positively supporting the growth of the network monitoring equipment market in Asia Pacific. In parallel, due to rising adoption of connected devices, smart device, and advanced in MEA and Latin America, the MEA and Latin America region will create new business opportunities for the network monitoring equipment manufacturers.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Network Monitoring Equipment Market Segments

Global Network Monitoring Equipment Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Global Network Monitoring Equipment Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market

Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Network Monitoring Equipment Market Solutions Technology

Network Monitoring Equipment Value Chain of the Market

Global Network Monitoring Equipment Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis for the Global Network Monitoring Equipment market includes:

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan Market

China Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance

