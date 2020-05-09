Pet Jerky Treat Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2019 – 2029

Latest Report on the Pet Jerky Treat Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Pet Jerky Treat Market during the forecast period 2019 – 2029. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Pet Jerky Treat Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Pet Jerky Treat in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the Pet Jerky Treat Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Pet Jerky Treat Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

Market Participants

The market participants operating in the global pet jerky treat market identified across the value chain include Mars, Inc., TDBBS, LLC, Dogswell, Nestlé S.A.(Purina), Rocco & Roxie Supply Co., Big Heart Pet, Inc, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. among the other per jerky treat manufacturers.

Opportunities for the Participants in the Pet Jerky Treat Market

The number of pet owners is increasing continuously and the pets need to be fed well with all the necessary nutrients. The pet jerky treat contains high nutritional quotient and it does have long shelf life due to cured processing. These factors are expected to increase the demand for pet jerky food across the globe. The pet jerky treat is available in the various products type like organic and grain-free coupled with regional flavoring as per the requirement of pet owners. This is a good appetizer for pets. This is expected to boost the market growth of the pet jerky treats globally. Some of the pet owners still hesitate to go for pet jerky treat as prolonged illness or deaths are still associated with the pet jerky food. This is hindering the pet jerky treat market from reaching its full potential.

Globally North America and Europe are dominating the market due to high disposable income and an increasing number of pet owners. The Asian countries are expected to show high market growth and it is the next potential market for the manufacturers of the pet jerky treat market. The Middle East & Africa are also expected to show potential growth over the forecasted period.

