Portable Generator Market Future Prospects 2025 | Honda, Kohler, Yamaha, Kubota, Caterpillar

Portable Generator is power equipment for continuous operation at ambient temperature. These generators are available in many sizes and a wide range of features. Generally, its functional time is less than 12 hours. Major portable units are air-cooled and operated in maximum air ventilation. Today every business which is depended on electricity. Factors like growing demand for IT infrastructure and also rapid urbanization are generating scope for the generator market.

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Portable Generator Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Portable Generator Forecast till 2025*.

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are

Briggs & Straton (United States), Honda (Japan), Kohler (United States), Yamaha (Japan), Kubota (Japan), Champion Power Equipment (United States), Siemens (Germany), Caterpillar (United States), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Eaton (Ireland) and Honeywell (United States).

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Continuous & Reliable Power Supply from End-Users

Market Trend

Need For Rapid-Response Energy Storage Technologies

Restraints

Significant Investments to Modernize/Upgrade the Existing T&D Infrastructure

Opportunities

Rising Demand from Emerging Economies Such As China and India

Challenges

High Operation & Maintenance Cost

Major Market Developments:

In May 2019, the Avid group announced the partnership with intelligent energy to bring cutting-edge fuel cell modules in the Australian market. This hydrogen technology is proving as the alternative to diesel generators without the associated emissions and noise if diesel-powered modules.

In Mar 2019, American Honda Motor Company announced the recall of the 200,000 Honda inverter generators through the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The global Portable Generator market is moderately competitive and consists of some key players. In terms of market share, few of the key players presently dominate the global market. These market players are leveraging on strategic collaborative creativities to intensification their market share and escalation their profitability.

List of players also available in Coverage: Wacker Neuson (Germany) , Generac (United States) , Greaves Cotton Limited (India)

By Power Rating: Less Than 5 KW, 5–10 KW, Greater Than 10 KW

Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Offline Stores

Industry Vertical: Residential (Lighting, Sump Pumps, Electrical Appliances), Commercial, Industrial (Construction Sites, Farms, Recreation Vehicles)

Fuel: Gasoline, Diesel, Bio-Diesel, Propane or Natural Gas

