Refurbished DNA Sequencing Platforms Market Global Forecast over 2018-2025

DNA sequencing is a technology in which several DNA strands are sequenced through massive parallelization. Low cost, high accuracy and speed, and precise results even from low sample input are the main advantages DNA sequencing. Refurbished DNA sequencing platforms are inexpensive instruments used for DNA sequencing. The global refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market will reach 110.91 million USD by 2025 from 48.51 million USD in 2018 at a CAGR of 12.54% during the period.

Growth by Region

North America is the largest production and consumption region. MEA and Latin America possesses high market potential for the growth of the market, owing to increase in awareness about DNA sequencing, and rise in DNA sequencing applications.

Drivers vs Constraints

Growth in number of genome mapping programs globally and increase in R&D investment drive the market growth. Technical advancements in DNA sequencing is also driving the growth of the market. However, due to lack of skilled professionals and standardization concerns in DNA sequencing restrain the growth of the market.

Industry Trends and Updates

DNA sequencer manufacturer Illumina has bought Edico Genome and its Dragen next-generation sequencing and data analysis platform.

