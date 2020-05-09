Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) are unoccupied underwater robots, connected to an operator via a series of cables which transmit command and control signals to and from the underwater vehicle and the operator, allowing remote navigation of the vehicles. The evolution of ROV technology has resulted in the ever-growing application in oil & gas industry, military/defense, scientific research and other sectors. Global total Capex (capital expenditure) of ROVs in 2025 will advance to $5.15 billion. This represents a continuous XX% increase yearly between 2016 and 2025 and a cumulative Capex of $XXX billion during 2017-2025 driven by the substantial adoption of ROVs for drilling support, construction support, as well as inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) activities.

Highlighted with 47 tables and 57 figures, this 194-page report “Global Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) Market 2017-2025 by Industry Vertical, Application, Hardware Component, Vehicle Type, Propulsion System and Region” is based on a comprehensive research of the ROVs market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The report also quantifies global ROVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of industry vertical, application, new built and operation/service, hardware component, vehicle type, propulsion system and region.

Based on industry vertical, the global ROV market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Oil & Gas Industry

• Scientific Research

• Military & Defense

• Others

Based on application, the global work-class ROV market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Drilling Support

• Construction Support

• Inspection, Repair and Maintenance (IRM)

• Others

Based on capex source, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• ROV New Builds

• ROV Operation & Service

Based on system component, the global ROV hardware market is divided and analyzed on the following segments in terms of capex for 2014-2025.

• Imaging System

• Sensors and Automation Systems

• Steering and Positioning

• Navigation System

• Energy and Propulsion

• Others

Based on vehicle type, the global ROV market is split and analyzed on the following sections in terms of annual capex and fleet in operation for 2014-2025.

• Observation Vehicle

• Light Work Class Vehicle

• Medium Work Class Vehicle

• Heavy Work Class Vehicle

• Towed and Bottom-Crawling Vehicle

Based on propulsion system, the global ROV market is segmented into the following sections and analyzed in terms of annual capex and operational fleet for 2014-2025.

• Hydraulic system

• Electric system

• Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (China, Malaysia, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Norway, UK, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Africa (Nigeria, Angola)

• Middle East

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual capex are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets and national markets by industry vertical and vehicle type over the forecast years is included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global ROV vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global ROVs market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Andrews Survey

C-Innovation

DOF Subsea AS

Forum Energy Technologies

Fugro Subsea Services Ltd

Hallin Marine Subsea International PLC

Helix Energy Solutions

i-Tech (Subsea 7)

Kystdesign AS

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Perry Slingsby Systems Limited

SAAB SEAEYE LTD.

Saipem (Sonsub)

Schilling Robotics, LLC

Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD)

